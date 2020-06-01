Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How to watch, format, who is racing, stream, F1 drivers, celebrity racers & more

The streets of Baku are a test for any driver. Will the field survive the close barriers and fast corners?

After a week off to recover from the chaos of Monaco, the Virtual GP returns!

Formula 1 now has a firm date to return, and F1 2020 is just around the corner, but that won’t stop F1 drivers and celebrities from battling it out around the virtual streets of Baku!

Baku mayhem

The street circuit of Baku never fails to deliver chaotic and enthralling racing. From the tight castle section to the 90-degree turns and long flat-out blast of the back straight, it’s a circuit purpose-built to entertain.

In F1’s short history we’ve seen multiple cars lose wheels into the castle section, a safety car collision between Sebastian Vettel & Lewis Hamilton, and a pair of raging bulls.

THIRD TIME LUCKY?: Charles Leclerc managed to recreate his crash in F1 2019

It is sure to be a race that tests the F1 drivers as well as their celebrity counterparts.

F1 drivers

But which F1 drivers will be racing? We can expect the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell, and Alex Albon to jump in their virtual cars and race.

Hopefully, Valtteri Bottas will be back in action after a strong showing in Monaco.

We know that Sebastian Vettel has a sim rig to race on, though his split with Ferrari may make his involvement unlikely.

Pierre Gasly has also expressed a desire to get behind the virtual wheel, so maybe the AlphaTauri driver will be in action.

Celebrity racers

We’ve seen everyone from Sir Chris Hoy to Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang take part in the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

TOP STEP: Who will survive Baku to win the race?

With elite sport starting to return around Europe it might be tricky to get a star footballer into the race. However, with concerts and other live events still off we could see a few musicians take up the challenge.

How to watch & Format

The Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on 6pm BST on Sunday 7 June.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

Sky Sports in the UK, ESPN in the US, and FOX Sports Asia in the far east expected to broadcast the race. However, those aren’t confirmed yet.

There will be an 18-minute qualifying period followed by a 50% distance race.

F2 & Esports Exhibition race

As ever, there will be two support races for the Virtual Azerbaijan GP.

The Formula 2 race will kick-off at 4pm BST, and the F1 esports pros will be at 5pm BST. Both races will be streamed live on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

