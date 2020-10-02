V10 R-League Round 5 Preview - Laguna Seca: Red Bull & Williams face off!

Four down, three to go in the V10 R-League.

After Porsche24 Redline and Williams could only manage 2-1 wins last week, Red Bull has closed up and is trying to make it a three-horse race at the top of the standings.

Now is their chance to really stake a claim for the championship as the series heads to the USA.

Laguna Seca

To be an iconic racing circuit, you need a truly memorable corner. Boy does Laguna Seca have that.

The Corkscrew is like nothing else in the world. The left-right chicane features a blind crest and apex on the uphill approach, followed by an 18-metre drop in elevation between the left and the right... It's truly one of the most challenging corners in the world.

NOW WATCH BELOW - ROUND 4 HIGHLIGHTS

There are plenty of fast sweeps and narrow apexes to navigate around the 2.2 mile circuit, as well as a tricky pit lane that could cause some chaos in the relay race.

Red Bull vs Williams

Let's start with the big match-up of the week.

Red Bull was able to take a point out of the leaders last week and sit in third place, three points behind Porsche24 Redline and two behind Williams.

READY TO POUNCE: Williams are trying to keep the pressure on at the top

The Bulls were dominant around Vallelunga, taking every head-to-head race and crushing the team race against Yas Heat.

Williams were less impressive, but still able to walk away with two points against BMW. The pace of both rosters has been incredible, and this match could easily come down to the smallest margins.

Prediction: Red Bull 2 - 1 Williams

Yas Heat vs Porsche24 Redline

While their nearest competitors take points away from one another, Porsche24 Redline will be looking to stretch their lead up against Yas Heat.

POINT TO PROVE: The newest team takes on sim racing royalty this week

Porsche were denied a clean-sweep against JAESA Suzuki last week by the narrowest of margins in the relay race, and it has opened the door for Red Bull. They'll want to make amends against Yas Heat, but Yas have already taken a point off Williams this year and are no push-overs.

READ MORE: Does the V10 R-League need damage on?

Yas Heat got into it against Red Bull last week and were competitive despite the 3-0 scoreline.

READ MORE: Porsche24 Redlins 3 - 0 Yas Heat

BMW vs Fordzilla

BMW denied Williams a clean sweep last week with two head-to-head wins, and will hope to carry that form over to Laguna Seca and their match with the team at the foot of the table.

BITING BACK: Fordzilla are desperate for their first win

Fordzilla's lone point came all the way back in Round 1 against Red Bull, and was only earned thanks to a Joni Tormala spin. They can now only play spoiler, and they still have the talent to make a dent in the hopes of BMW.

READ MORE: V10 R-League brings iconic venues back to racing

BMW aren't out of the race for the championship just yet, but they do need a 3-0 win from this one if they want any hope of catching up.

Prediction: BMW 3 - 0 Fordzilla

Racing Point vs JAESA Suzuki

Racing Point are perhaps the most disappointing side in the V10 R-League given the pedigree of their drivers. However, after a slow start they are picking up steam, and points.

PUSHING HARD: The Pink Panthers are out to make amends for early season struggles

JAESA Suzuki proved their mettle against Porsche24 Redline at Vallelunga, and will be looking to build on that performance here. They are in danger of detatching from the midfield, so taking a win against Racing Point is a must.

While title implications don’t feature in this one, both sides have a lot to prove and it could be the most entertaining battle of the week.

Prediction: Racing Point 2 - 1 JAESA Suzuki

COMING SOON: Racinggames.gg, the new home of motorsport gaming