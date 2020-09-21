V10 R-League: Round 3 preview - Can anyone stop Porsche24 Redline?

After a thrilling Round 2 that was laced with some stewarding controversy, the V10 R-League heads to the most iconic racing track in the world: Nurburg's Nordschleife.

Can the eight teams survive the Green Hell? Or will the famous old circuit bite back at the unique single-seater cars?

Let's look ahead to Round 3!

Round 2 - Brands Hatch Highlights

BMW vs Racing Point

The grand old name of BMW has not had the best of times so far. They sit in a comfortable mid-table spot of fourth, but will surely have hoped for a better start.

Coming onto home soil could well help them though, few racing teams are as well experienced with the challenges of the Nordschleife as them.

MAXIMUM: BMW took the full three points in Brands Hatch

Their opponents for Round 3 are similarly struggling Racing Point. With just two points from their first two matches, the pink cars are yet to translate their driver talent into success on the track.

If either team is to mount a serious title challenge then they will need a big performance here.

Watch out for Kevin Stiggy of BMW in this one. He has been one of the most outstanding drivers in the first two rounds and was in terrific form at Brands Hatch.

PREDICTION: BMW 2-1 Racing Point

Porsche24 Redline vs Red Bull

Imperious doesn't even start to describe Porsche24 Redline's start to the V10 R-League. With a perfect six points to their name they top the standings and look like the class of the field.

Conversely, Red Bull came into the series as a favourite and have struggled for consistency.

OUT IN FRONT: Can Porsche24 Redline maintain their perfect start?

The Milton Keynes team salvaged a point from Brands Hatch thanks to a Team Race victory, but they will need to iron out the kinks if they are to take anything from this match up.

They have the talent, especially in Graham Carroll and Joni Tormala, to cause an upset though.

Porsche will be keen to ensure complacency doesn't creep in, but their pace has been phenomenal. Both teams know one error can mean disaster on the Nordschleife though.

PREDICTION: Red Bull 2-1 Porsche24 Redline

Fordzilla vs Yas Heat

While Red Bull and Porsche battle at the top of the table, Fordzilla and Yas Heat are looking to get their V10 R-League campaign off and running.

The #8 and #7 teams respectively, both have struggled to leave a mark on their opponents.

ICON MEETS ICON: Ford + Nordschleife is a match made in heaven

Fordzilla were run ragged by Porsche last week, but will be confident they can take something out of this one.

Yas Heat will have the same confidence though. After taking a point home in both of their previous rounds, the big W is in reach.

After taking the Team Race win against Williams, watch out for Andrea Capoccia. The Italian could really shine in this one.

PREDICTION: Fordzilla 2-1 Yas Heat

JAESA Suzuki vs Williams

Williams is in strong form after a win in Brands Hatch that was 0.1s away from another clean sweep.

Nikodem Wisniewski stepped into the car in Brands Hatch for Michael Romanidis and gave a good account of himself, making Williams even more dangerous.

FIGHT ME BRO: Williams hasn't been afraid to get the elbows out

JAESA Suzuki is 1-1 so far, with a win over Yas Heat before running into an angry BMW team in Round 2.

Giovanni De Salvo will be out for redemption after overstepping the track limits multiple times at Brands Hatch. The Nordschleife is far less forgiving, so he will need to be precise, but his pace has not been missing throughout the V10 R-League.

Still, it's hard to see past Williams at the moment. They are pushing Porsche24 Redline hard and will want to position themselves well for that eventual titanic clash.

PREDICTION: Williams 3-0 JAESA Suzuki

