Who will establish themselves as true title contenders as the amazing new sim league heads to England.

The first round of the V10 R-League was full of amazing racing and more than a bit of contact as drivers battled for position around Monza.

Round two sees the teams depart Italy and head to another storied piece of tarmac.

V10 R-League Round 2 – Brands Hatch

Located in Kent in the south of England, Brands Hatch has seen racing in one form or another since the 1920s but held its first major car meeting in 1960.

It has hosted some of the most prestigious drivers and featured in world championship series.

While the track map does not appear too imposing, thanks to the undulating hills and a few unsighted apexes it takes skill and a lot of nerve to extract the most from the circuit.

Drivers won’t have long to make their moves, but the narrow circuit will make for some nerve-racking overtake attempts.

So that’s the track, but what about the matchups?

Williams Esports vs Yas Heat

The Grove outfit is on home soil in Round 2 and will be looking to really stamp their authority on the V10 R-League after a 3-0 win against Racing Point at Monza.

CONTACT TRACING: Williams & Racing Point came together in Round 1

Meanwhile, Yas Heat will be looking for redemption. They were swept in the head-to-head and lost the relay race against JAESA Team Suzuki at Monza.

Yas Heat only saved the clean sweep thanks to a narrow victory in the team race.

Williams have to be the favourites for this clash. Michael Romanidis and Kuba Brzezinski were the class of their matchup with Racing Point and will look to power the team past Yas Heat.

JAESA Team Suzuki vs BMW Motorsport Sim Racing Team

The surprise of Round 1 was undoubtedly BMW being on the end of a clean sweep against Porsche24 RedLine.

Cem Bolukbasi and company were unable to take home a single point and are now scrambling to find some pace to get back into the fight.

Conversely, JAESA Suzuki was fairly comfortable against Yas Heat. Giovanni De Salvo was their star driver and they were all able to keep themselves out of the steward’s office too.

You would expect BMW to come roaring back here, but JAESA Suzuki has shown their quality. This could be the closest battle of the week.

Team Fordzilla vs Porsche24 RedLine

Ford vs Porsche, what a match!

While Porsche24 RedLine was enjoying a big win against BMW, Fordzilla had a tricky time against Red Bull and ended up losing 2-1.

Fordzilla was somewhat lucky to take a point, as it was only a Joni Tormala spin that handed them the vital point in the head-to-head.

READY AND WAITING: Fordzilla are looking to bounce back from a bad Round 1

They had no answer to the pace of the Bulls, and will be seeking a big performance at Brands Hatch.

Porsche will just be seeking more of the same. Michal Smidl and Atze Kerkhof were stellar at Monza and should carry that form into Brands Hatch.

Red Bull Esports vs BWT Racing Point Esports

Racing Point need a bounce back performance at Brands Hatch. Lucas Blakeley, Daniele Haddad, and Shanaka Clay will all be disappointed with their performances and keen to make amense.

It won’t be easy though, as Red Bull looked imperious in Monza. They weren’t without errors, but in terms of sheer pace they were very strong.

CHARGING BULLS: Graham Carroll was in terrific form around Monza

Graham Carroll was one of the stand-out performers, and bar a spin at Ascari Joni Tormala had plenty of pace.

Red Bull came into the V10 R-League as a favourite for the title, and Round 1 didn’t really change that. Racing Point needs to assert themselves, and knocking off the Bulls would be a good way to do it.

