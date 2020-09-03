V10 R-League: BT Sport, ESPN & STARZPLAY Arabia to broadcast new race sim series

Three leading broadcasters will be distributing the new virtual racing competiton across the globe!

Gfinity PLC and Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) have announced distribution agreements with three of the world’s leading broadcasters for its new virtual racing competition, the V10 R-League.

Keep reading to find out about the recent announcement and much more!

What is the V10 R-League?

The V10 R-League is the first championship in the Global Racing Series partnership between Gfinity and ADMM.

EPIC RACING, EPIC TRACKS: The V10 R-League will visit the best pieces of tarmac in the world

The Global Racing Series is a long term, multi-championship initiative designed to create competitions that redefine racing through unique formats that are only possible in the virtual world.

Where can you watch it?

The V10 R-League will be available on BT Sport, ESPN and STARZPLAY Arabia, as well as highlights being broadcast across team and talent channels in a unique distribution plan that spans both broadcast and digital channels.

WATCH ON THE GO: The V10 R-League will be dsitributed digitally as well as across broadcast channels

The distribution plan will make the V10 R-League one of the most widely syndicated esports competitions, with broadcast coverage reaching up to 75 countries worldwide, with the potential to reach 150 million households.

In which regions is it airing?

BT Sport and STARZPLAY Arabia have signed a multi-year commercial agreement for exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland, and the MENA region, respectively, whilst ESPN’s commercial agreement means Season’s 1 and 2 of the V10 R-League will be broadcast in the US and made available in Canada, Latin America, the Netherlands, the Caribbean and Oceania.

READ MORE: V10 R-League – Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management launch YAS HEAT ESPORTS

The premiere of Season 1 will be aired on BT Sport 2 on Monday 7 September at 7pm BST, with the remaining six rounds aired every Monday at 7pm.

COMING TO A SCREEN NEAR YOU: Season 1 of the V10 R-League will air on 7 September

All of the racing will be made available for free the following morning after the highlights show on btsport.com and the BT Sport App.

ESPN and STARZPLAY Arabia will also have access to the shows at the same time. Season 1’s seven two-hour weekly shows will be supported by 28 hours of digital first content.

Presenters Confirmed

The hosts of the V10 R-League broadcasts have also been confirmed:

Rachel Stringer

Rachel is an experienced esports and traditional sports presenter

She is also a massive motor racing fan and is currently the pit lane reporter covering British Super Bikes for Eurosport.

Nicolas Hamilton

Nicolas’ racing knowledge comes from his first highly competitive outing in the Renault Clio Cup series in 2011, to becoming a points-finisher in the British Touring Car Championship this year.

TRIPLE THREAT: Rachel Stringer, Nicolas Hamilton and Ben Daly will host the V10 R-League

Nicolas comes from a famous racing family with his brother Lewis Hamilton the 6 times and current F1 World Champion.

YouTube star Ben Daly

Also known as Tiametmarduk, Ben is one of the most popular voices in sim racing, speaking almost daily to his 500k+ audience on YouTube.

Each presenter brings a wealth of experience in presenting esports competitions, which will be a valuable asset in shaping the way the League is presented to tens of millions of fans.

Who’s competing in the V10 R-League?

The eight teams competing in the inaugural V10 R-League are: BMW Motorsport SIM Racing Team; BWT Racing Point Esports; JAESA Team Suzuki; Porsche24 Redline; Red Bull Racing Esports; Team Fordzilla; Williams Esports; and YAS HEAT.

THE BIG DOG: Red Bull have been confirmed as one of the series’ teams (credit @RedBullRacingEsports/@Zakon_By)

Why should we be excited?

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO ADMM, said: “To be achieving global broadcast scale, fantastic talent and some of the best teams in the esports racing world for season one is testament to our formula.

Working with great partners like Gfinity – and having the right people in place to deliver the programme will continue moving us towards our vision of continually advancing world class motorsport across esports platforms.”

John Clarke, CEO Gfinity said: “With a clear vision, a great partner in ADMM and a lot of hard work, we now have a unique ‘made for broadcast’ racing format that did not exist three months ago, the V10 R-League.

The competition has captured the imagination of three of the world’s most forward-thinking broadcasters.

READ MORE: V10 R-League is a new era for esports & sim racing