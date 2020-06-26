[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

Project Cars 3 Pre-order: Price confirmed, consoles, PC, next-gen, retailers, deals, release date & more

How can you make sure to get your hands on Slightly Mad Studios’ next racing game? Pre-order!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 26, 2020
Project Cars 3 pre order

A new racing game is on its way, Project Cars 3.

The successor to the wildly popular sim racer Project Cars 2, the game has a lot of people excited for its release.

Pre-order Project Cars 3

Pre-orders are now available for Project Cars 3!

AcuraNSX Shanghai 5
BEAUTIFUL: The new game looks stunning

With a release date of 28 August the game is already approaching on the horizon.

Project Cars 3 will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but unfortunately not Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia just yet.

You can pre-order your copy of Project Cars 3 here.

Or if you are in the UK, then you can pre-order here too.

Editions & early access

Unforunately, there are not editions or early access plans for Project Cars 3.

It isn’t much of a surprise as PC2 didn’t have any.

Price

As you’d expect, the game comes in at £54.99 at most retailers.

MercedesAMGGTR Garage 1
YOUR CANVAS: Turn any car into what you want

There’s no sign of a bargain deal just yet, but keep your eyes open!

New features

Project Cars 3 comes in with a revamped career mode as well as a far deeper personalization and customization model for players to create the cars of their dreams.

There is a promise of 24-hour cycles and dynamic seasons within your racing too.

