header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Motorsport

22 Aug 2019

Need For Speed Heat: What NFS needs to do to win over longtime fans

Need For Speed Heat: What NFS needs to do to win over longtime fans

EA's next street racer is released later this year, but what does it need to recapture its fanbase?

Jump To
link decal

What went wrong before?

link decal

What Heat Needs to be an NFS great

link decal

What do we know about Heat so far?

What went wrong before?

What Heat Needs to be an NFS great

What do we know about Heat so far?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy