Need for Speed Heat: Complete Car List

Need for Speed Heat could be the game to revitalise the 20-year-old franchise and win back its longtime fans when it releases next month. EA have released the list of cars that will be available to players in NFS Heat via their latest Under the Hood update.

There's always a large array of cars to choose from in NFS, but EA have really turned up the afterburners for Heat. From Acura to Volvo, there's a total of 21 manufacturers and 126 cars available in the game. There's a huge range of types of cars too, you'll be starting out with the likes of 4x4 Land Rover and Ford and finishing your play through with Ferrari and McLaren hypercar.

You're not short of choice when it comes to picking your favourite ride for a cruise around Palm City, here's the full list:

Every NFS Heat car

Acura NSX 2017 Sportscar

Acura RSX-S 2004 Coupe

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio 2016 Performance

Aston Martin DB5 1964 Classic

Aston Martin DB11 2017 Sportscar

Aston Martin Vulcan 2016 Hypercar

Audi R8 V10 Performance Coupe 2019 Supercar

Audi S5 Sportback 2017 Performance

BEAMER: There are 13 BMWs available

BMW i8 Roadster 2018 Open-top

BMW Z4 M40i 2020 Open-top

BMW M4 2018 Performance

BMW M2 Competition 2019 Performance

BMW M4 GTS 2016 Performance

BMW M3 E46 GTR (Razer's from NFSMW) 2006 Coupe

BMW M4 Convertible 2018 Open-top

BMW i8 Coupe 2018 Sportscar

BMW M3 2006 Performance

BMW M3 Evolution II 1988 Performance

BMW M3 2010 Performance

BMW M5 2018 Performance

BMW X6 M 2016 SUV

Buick Grand National 1987 Muscle

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe 2019 Sportscar

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 Sportscar

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967 Classic

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017 Pickup

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013 Sportscar

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014 Muscle

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965 Classic

Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014 Muscle

Dodge Charger 1969 Classic

Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984 Supercar

Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018 Hypercar

Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 Supercar

Ferrari 458 Spider 2014 Supercar

Ferrari 458 Italia 2014 Supercar

Ferrari F40 1988 Supercar

Ferrari LaFerrari 2016 Hypercar

Ferrari 488 GTB 2015 Supercar

Ford F-150 Raptor (FEM from NFSP) 2016 Pickup

Ford Focus RS 2016 Hot Hatch

Ford Mustang GT 2015 Muscle

Ford F-150 Raptor 2016 Pickup

Ford Mustang 1965 Classic

Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969 Classic

Ford GT 2017 Supercar

Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990 Muscle

Honda S2000 2009 Open-top

Honda NSX Type-R 1992 Sportscar

Honda Civic Type-R 2000 Hot Hatch

Honda Civic Type-R 2015 Hot Hatch

Infiniti Q60S 2017 Sportscar

Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019 Open-top

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2017 Sportscar

Koenigsegg Regera 2016 Hypercar

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989 Supercar

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019 Supercar

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Open-top

Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2018 Supercar

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 2018 Open-top

Lamborghini Aventador S 2018 Open-top

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018 Open-top

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder 2018 Open-top

Lamborghini Huracan 2018 Supercar

Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995 Supercar

Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010 Supercar

Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2016 Offroad

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015 SUV

Lotus Exige S 2006 Trackday

Mazda MX5 2015 Open-top

Mazda MX5 1996 Open-top

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002 Coupe

McLaren 600LT 2018 Supercar

McLaren P1 GTR 2015 Hypercar

McLaren 570S Spider 2018 Open-top

McLaren P1 2015 Hypercar

McLaren 570S 2015 Supercar

Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe 2018 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017 Sportscar

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019 Open-top

Mercedes-AMG G63 2017 SUV

Mercedes-AMG GT 2015 Sportscar

Mercedes-AMG A 45 2014 Hot Hatch

Mercury Cougar 1967 Classic

Mini Countryman John Cooper Works 2017 Hot Hatch

EVO: This classic makes its return this year

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008 Rally

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007 Rally

Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition 2018 Coupe

Nissan GT-R Nismo 2017 Supercar

Nissan 370Z Nismo 2018 Coupe

Nissan 350Z (Rachel's from NFSU2) 2003 Coupe

Nissan Skyline GT-R (Eddie's from NFSU) 2002 Coupe

Nissan GT-R 2017 Supercar

Nissan 180SX Type X 1996 Coupe

Nissan 350Z 2008 Coupe

Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999 Coupe

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG 1971 Coupe

Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993 Coupe

Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002 Coupe

Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971 Coupe

Pagani Huayra BC 2017 Hypercar

Plymouth Barracuda 1970 Classic

Polestar Polestar 1 2020 Coupe

Pontiac Firebird 1977 Classic

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019 Sportscar

Porsche Cayman GT4 2015 Sportscar

Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Supercar

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018 Sportscar

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet 2018 Open-top

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018 Sportscar

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018 Sportscar

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018 Sportscar

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet 2018 Open-top

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973 Sportscar

Porsche 911 Carrera S 1996 Sportscar

Porsche 918 Spyder 2015 Hypercar

Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017 Performance

SRT Viper GTS 2014 Sportscar

Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2006 Rally

Subaru BRZ Premium 2014 Coupe

Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2010 Rally

Volkswagen Beetle 1963 Hot Hatch

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016 Hot Hatch

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Hot Hatch

Volvo Amazon P130 1970 Classic

Volvo 242DL 1975 Sedan

Which cars are you looking forward to getting behind the wheel of most? Let us know in the comments below!

Need for Speed Heat releases worldwide on 8th November for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.