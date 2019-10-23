Need for Speed Heat: Complete Car List

Need for Speed Heat could be the game to revitalise the 20-year-old franchise and win back its longtime fans when it releases next month. EA have released the list of cars that will be available to players in NFS Heat via their latest Under the Hood update.
There's always a large array of cars to choose from in NFS, but EA have really turned up the afterburners for Heat. From Acura to Volvo, there's a total of 21 manufacturers and 126 cars available in the game. There's a huge range of types of cars too, you'll be starting out with the likes of 4x4 Land Rover and Ford and finishing your play through with Ferrari and McLaren hypercar.
You're not short of choice when it comes to picking your favourite ride for a cruise around Palm City, here's the full list:
Every NFS Heat car
- Acura NSX 2017 Sportscar
- Acura RSX-S 2004 Coupe
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio 2016 Performance
- Aston Martin DB5 1964 Classic
- Aston Martin DB11 2017 Sportscar
- Aston Martin Vulcan 2016 Hypercar
- Audi R8 V10 Performance Coupe 2019 Supercar
- Audi S5 Sportback 2017 Performance
BEAMER: There are 13 BMWs available
- BMW i8 Roadster 2018 Open-top
- BMW Z4 M40i 2020 Open-top
- BMW M4 2018 Performance
- BMW M2 Competition 2019 Performance
- BMW M4 GTS 2016 Performance
- BMW M3 E46 GTR (Razer's from NFSMW) 2006 Coupe
- BMW M4 Convertible 2018 Open-top
- BMW i8 Coupe 2018 Sportscar
- BMW M3 2006 Performance
- BMW M3 Evolution II 1988 Performance
- BMW M3 2010 Performance
- BMW M5 2018 Performance
- BMW X6 M 2016 SUV
- Buick Grand National 1987 Muscle
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe 2019 Sportscar
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 Sportscar
- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967 Classic
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017 Pickup
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013 Sportscar
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014 Muscle
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965 Classic
- Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014 Muscle
- Dodge Charger 1969 Classic
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984 Supercar
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018 Hypercar
- Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 Supercar
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2014 Supercar
- Ferrari 458 Italia 2014 Supercar
- Ferrari F40 1988 Supercar
- Ferrari LaFerrari 2016 Hypercar
- Ferrari 488 GTB 2015 Supercar
- Ford F-150 Raptor (FEM from NFSP) 2016 Pickup
- Ford Focus RS 2016 Hot Hatch
- Ford Mustang GT 2015 Muscle
- Ford F-150 Raptor 2016 Pickup
- Ford Mustang 1965 Classic
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969 Classic
- Ford GT 2017 Supercar
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990 Muscle
- Honda S2000 2009 Open-top
- Honda NSX Type-R 1992 Sportscar
- Honda Civic Type-R 2000 Hot Hatch
- Honda Civic Type-R 2015 Hot Hatch
- Infiniti Q60S 2017 Sportscar
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019 Open-top
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2017 Sportscar
- Koenigsegg Regera 2016 Hypercar
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989 Supercar
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019 Supercar
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Open-top
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2018 Supercar
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 2018 Open-top
- Lamborghini Aventador S 2018 Open-top
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018 Open-top
- Lamborghini Huracan Spyder 2018 Open-top
- Lamborghini Huracan 2018 Supercar
- Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995 Supercar
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010 Supercar
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2016 Offroad
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015 SUV
- Lotus Exige S 2006 Trackday
- Mazda MX5 2015 Open-top
- Mazda MX5 1996 Open-top
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002 Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2018 Supercar
- McLaren P1 GTR 2015 Hypercar
- McLaren 570S Spider 2018 Open-top
- McLaren P1 2015 Hypercar
- McLaren 570S 2015 Supercar
- Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe 2018 Coupe
- Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017 Sportscar
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019 Open-top
- Mercedes-AMG G63 2017 SUV
- Mercedes-AMG GT 2015 Sportscar
- Mercedes-AMG A 45 2014 Hot Hatch
- Mercury Cougar 1967 Classic
- Mini Countryman John Cooper Works 2017 Hot Hatch
EVO: This classic makes its return this year
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008 Rally
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007 Rally
- Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition 2018 Coupe
- Nissan GT-R Nismo 2017 Supercar
- Nissan 370Z Nismo 2018 Coupe
- Nissan 350Z (Rachel's from NFSU2) 2003 Coupe
- Nissan Skyline GT-R (Eddie's from NFSU) 2002 Coupe
- Nissan GT-R 2017 Supercar
- Nissan 180SX Type X 1996 Coupe
- Nissan 350Z 2008 Coupe
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999 Coupe
- Nissan Fairlady 240ZG 1971 Coupe
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993 Coupe
- Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002 Coupe
- Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971 Coupe
- Pagani Huayra BC 2017 Hypercar
- Plymouth Barracuda 1970 Classic
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020 Coupe
- Pontiac Firebird 1977 Classic
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019 Sportscar
- Porsche Cayman GT4 2015 Sportscar
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Supercar
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018 Sportscar
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet 2018 Open-top
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018 Sportscar
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018 Sportscar
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018 Sportscar
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet 2018 Open-top
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973 Sportscar
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 1996 Sportscar
- Porsche 918 Spyder 2015 Hypercar
- Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017 Performance
- SRT Viper GTS 2014 Sportscar
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2006 Rally
- Subaru BRZ Premium 2014 Coupe
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2010 Rally
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963 Hot Hatch
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016 Hot Hatch
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Hot Hatch
- Volvo Amazon P130 1970 Classic
- Volvo 242DL 1975 Sedan
Which cars are you looking forward to getting behind the wheel of most? Let us know in the comments below!
Need for Speed Heat releases worldwide on 8th November for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.