MotoGP 20: New features, updates, & more in launch trailer

MotoGP fans rejoice! The first trailer for this year's official racing game has finally arrived.

Very little had been known about MotoGP 20 prior to this trailer's release but the 75-second video has revealed some juicy details.

It's also shown us the first gameplay we've been able to witness, whetting the appetite of fans of two-wheeled racing around the world.

We've got a complete breakdown of the trailer and all of the accompanying information revealed.

Saddle up and get ready for a thrilling ride!

Trailer breakdown

SHORT BUT SWEET: MotoGP 20's trailer has got us excited despite its short length

The trailer opens with a musical orchestra assembling in a concert hall, getting ready to play the piece you're about to hear. The group line up in formation, just like the riders before the start of a motorcycle grand prix.

The narrator's words are very poetic and symbolic, likening the silence before a performance to the calm before the storm of a race. The orchestra then plays as we are treated to a montage of racing action and a rundown of the new features for 20.

"Unique Managerial Career", "Upgraded neural AI", "Smooth multiplayer experience", "New historic mode" and "complete 2020 season" all-flash up on the screen. Finally, we see the new slogan "Beyond. Together." before the release date: 23 April 2020.

If you want to see the trailer for yourself, the full video is available below:

Talk about spine-tingling!

Analysis

BIG ADDITIONS: Some huge new game modes were announced in the trailer

What do all of these features mean? And are they going to make the game a sizable improvement over 19? In short, yes!

After taking a year off in 2019, the managerial career mode is making a return this year. Milestone have likely seen the success of Playsport's Motorsport Manager and wanted to get back into that subgenre. If you're more into the strategy aspect of racing, this is definitely the game mode for you!

The "Neural AI" was probably the biggest improvement over 18 for 19 and Milestone haven't rested on their laurels for this department either. What exactly this upgrade will constitute isn't currently known but it'll likely be a refinement of the AI from the previous iteration.

Historic content will continue to be a feature of the MotoGP games as well. Despite not knowing which races and eras will be included, we're hyped for this, the possibilities are endless when it comes to this kind of feature.

As for the multiplayer, the experience will be further refined and optimised to help prevent lagging and bugs that you may have encountered in previous games.

In addition, fuel management, aerodynamic damage and asymmetric tyre wear along with a completely redesigned physics model are included in the game.

It appears as though MotoGP will be an evolution of the previous title rather than a revolution. That's absolutely fine, if it ain't broke, don't fix it after all. Plus, Milestone will likely be waiting for the next generation of consoles to be released to use their innovation toolbox to the max!

Release date

MotoGP 20 will be released worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo switch on 23rd April.