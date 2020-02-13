Monster Energy Supercross - Official Videogame 3: New features trailer lands in rap form

Monster Energy Supercross is about as far from the stuffy world of champagne motorsports as you can get.

That difference was highlighted in their recent new features trailer that dropped in the form of a rap video by Supercross athlete Adam Enticknap, a.k.a. 7deucedeuce.

This unique take on the traditional trailer speaks to just how different and special this game could be.

“Be One of Us”, a collaboration between Enticknap and game developers Milestone, provides a taste of the new features players can expect when Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 hits.

The music video was shot on location in California to mix both digital and real-life track action. “Be One of Us” also features a cameo of YouTubers very popular among the Supercross video gaming community.

When asked about the video and game, Enticknap said; "The gaming features are so realistic and so sick that I knew I had to translate that authenticity. This truly has been a surreal experience and I hope fans dig the rap as much as I know they are going to love the new game."

New features

TAKE FLIGHT: Leap through the skies on the best Supercross bikes around

For those not familiar with the upcoming new release, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 will feature the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season with 100 riders from both the 450SX and 250SX Classes and 15 official stadiums.

For the first time, it will also allow players to choose between a sponsor team or an Official Supercross Team of the 2019 Championship in Career Mode.

The Multiplayer Mode is now boosted with dedicated servers for a low latency gameplay experience, and Race Director Mode to create and manage online competitions.

Players can also race in the co-op mode with 3 other friends, choosing different game modes in the replica of the legendary Factory Supercross Practice Tracks in California. A huge free-roaming area with nine amazing tracks, where most of the OEMs test their bikes.

Release date

WHEEL-TO-WHEEL: Race against the very best in Supercross

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 will be available worldwide starting February 4 on all platforms. That means PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC/Steam, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch players can all experience the chaos this game looks set to offer.