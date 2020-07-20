Forza Motorsport 8: Release date, gameplay, updates, news, rumours, reveal, Xbox Series X, career mode, cars, tracks & more

Turn 10’s latest racer could get a reveal soon. What news is out there already about it?

Sony has Gran Turismo, Microsoft has Forza.

With a new generation of consoles on the way the two gaming giants are set to bring the battle to the race track with new versions of their exclusive racing games.

We’ve already seen Gran Turismo 7 revealed, when will we hear about the next Forza?

Forza Motorsport 8 or Horizon 5?

We know an untitled Forza game is in development.

It is expected to be Motorsport 8, but with the series taking an unexpected spin-off in 2019 with Forza Street we aren’t really sure.

GET IN AND GO: The next Forza is likely to be a sim-style racer

What we do know is that it is Motorsport’s “turn” in the Forza cycle, and with rumours about the game flying, it looks like we’ll be getting a Motorsport title on Xbox Series X.

Forza reveal?

Forza Motorsport 8 is expected to be revealed on 23 July on the Xbox Games Showcase.

Coupled with the Halo Infinite World Premiere, this is set to be the biggest next-gen show for Xbox yet.

Thanks to covid-19, Forza 8 may not arrive until early 2021, as opposed to being a launch title with the Xbox Series X.

MYSTERY MAN: Will Forza’s career mode have more story or be pure driving?

Of course, this is far from official. A release window could be given in the Xbox stream, but it’s more likely that it will simply have a “coming soon” attached or not even have release mentioned at all.

What’s new?

According to leaks from @IdleSloth84, the new Forza will resemble that of a reboot/reimagining of the mainline Forza series. This will take it back to its more realistic and sim racing roots.

Here’s what the new game is rumoured to bring to it:

New tyre pressure model

Dynamic track temperatures

New atmosphere pressure system, affecting air density, dynamics, and power

Redesigned suspension system with new modeling

New ranked online system

New integrated online Ghosting System

Tracks have full day and night cycles depending on race length/track

Rubber in on tracks

New heat interaction with tire pressure

Expanded race capacity

Off-road racing on land or gravel

Rally races will also be present

Clubs Return

Cars – Quality over quantity

Some racing games launch with hundreds of cars, only a handful of which are highly accurate and more than a few that feel completely wrong.

It seems that Forza will be going for the “less is more” option when it comes to cars that are available on launch.

DRIFTING: Precise car physics & handling will be key to Forza’s success

This is a good direction to go in.

As we’ve seen from games like Assetto Corsa Competizione, racing titles that focus in on a class or category tend to have a higher quality of driving experience than those that try to represent every car from the 1950s on.

Graphics, physics, & gameplay

Forza Motorsport 8 is expected to stay on the ForzaTech engine.

Of course, it will get an upgrade to take advantage of the amazing specs in the Xbox Series X.

The graphics are of course set to be stunning, but the weather model and day/night cycles will be amazing too.

