Forza Motorsport monthly show ANNOUNCED: What we could see, cars, track-list, career mode, and more

Mark your calendars, a new monthly show is coming, and we’re hoping it answers some of biggest questions!

We got a brief preview of Forza Motorsport recently, and to say we’re excited is an understatement.

Recently, it was announced that we may be seeing more of the game, and more often!

Keep reading for all the details.

Forza Monthly

That’s right, a confirmed Monthly show will be going ahead from Monday 27 July.

You’ll be able to watch it over Twitch, but the big question is…what will be watching?

Here’s a few things we’d like to see.

Cars!

Of course, we’re very interested in seeing some of the cars that feature in the game.

CATCHIN’ MY DRIFT: We expect big things from the upcoming title

With the game seemingly taking a more quality over quantity approach, could we be getting a glimpse at some of the cars that have made the cut?

Track List

To date, we’ve only seen a very brief preview of Laguna Seca, so we’re craving a little more information on what tracks will feature in the game.

READ MORE: Forza Motorsport – Trailer Breakdown

The monthly show could be a great chance to drip feed the tracks to us – as if we needed another reason to be glued to the show!

Career Mode

The all important career mode is something we’d love to see on the show.

NICE WHEELS! We still don’t know a great deal about career mode

We’re yet to hear much about it, so whether you follow a story or not is still up in the air.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that they’ll answer some of our burning questions on 27 July!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Forza Motorsport