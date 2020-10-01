Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: PRO & AM Championships get underway as driver search continues

The Scuderia’s talent search ramps up as qualified amateurs and selected pros do battle.

Ferrari’s search for new sim racing talent continues following the end of the qualification period for the AM series.

With drivers from across Europe, who will be victorious and join the ranks of F1 Esports champion David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito on the FDA Hublot Esports Team?

What is the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series?

The Esports Series that aims to give amateur drivers, as well as their professional counterparts, the opportunity to join the prestigious FDA Hublot Esports Team thanks to a series of online races on Assetto Corsa.

POETRY IN MOTION: The 488 Challenge Evo is a dream to drive

With the qualifying period coming to an end for the Amateur drivers, attention now turns to the beginning of the Amateur Series and Pro Series, before the final Pro-Am in early November.

Who is taking part

As mentioned, the races are taking place on Assetto Corsa, and feature commentary from the renowned Nicki Shields from Formula E and Paul Jeffrey, an established name within the sim racing scene.

The PRO Series will feature a number of well-known Sim Racing professionals including Aenore Cavillon, Victoria Thomson, and Alethea Boucq.

NAIL-BITER: The competition has been intense

On the AM side, Polish driver Mateus Tyszkiewicz earned a spot with a win last time out at Silverstone. He will be competing against amateurs from around Europe all looking to make a name for themselves.

All drivers will be using the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, a car added to Assetto Corsa especially for the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series!

How to watch

The racing can be watched on the Official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

The races will take place over the coming four weeks, with the action kicking off this Sunday, 4 October.

4 October – Monza

11 October – Zandvoort

18 October – Nürburgring

25 October – Spa Francorchamps

With the dates for the PRO and AM Series set in place, dates for the eventual Pro-Am are also available, with the Series Finals taking place over the 6 and the 7 of November.