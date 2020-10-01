[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: PRO & AM Championships get underway as driver search continues

The Scuderia’s talent search ramps up as qualified amateurs and selected pros do battle.

by Toby Hogg Oct 1, 2020
ferrari gt esports sim driver assetto corsa

Ferrari’s search for new sim racing talent continues following the end of the qualification period for the AM series.

With drivers from across Europe, who will be victorious and join the ranks of F1 Esports champion David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito on the FDA Hublot Esports Team?

Contents hide
1 What is the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series?
2 Who is taking part
3 How to watch

What is the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series?

The Esports Series that aims to give amateur drivers, as well as their professional counterparts, the opportunity to join the prestigious FDA Hublot Esports Team thanks to a series of online races on Assetto Corsa.

ferrari esports series 2 1
POETRY IN MOTION: The 488 Challenge Evo is a dream to drive

With the qualifying period coming to an end for the Amateur drivers, attention now turns to the beginning of the Amateur Series and Pro Series, before the final Pro-Am in early November.

Who is taking part

As mentioned, the races are taking place on Assetto Corsa, and feature commentary from the renowned Nicki Shields from Formula E and Paul Jeffrey, an established name within the sim racing scene.

The PRO Series will feature a number of well-known Sim Racing professionals including Aenore Cavillon, Victoria Thomson, and Alethea Boucq.

ferrari esports series 3
NAIL-BITER: The competition has been intense

On the AM side, Polish driver Mateus Tyszkiewicz earned a spot with a win last time out at Silverstone. He will be competing against amateurs from around Europe all looking to make a name for themselves.

All drivers will be using the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, a car added to Assetto Corsa especially for the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series!

How to watch

The racing can be watched on the Official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

The races will take place over the coming four weeks, with the action kicking off this Sunday, 4 October.

  • 4 October – Monza
  • 11 October – Zandvoort
  • 18 October – Nürburgring
  • 25 October – Spa Francorchamps

With the dates for the PRO and AM Series set in place, dates for the eventual Pro-Am are also available, with the Series Finals taking place over the 6 and the 7 of November.

Written by Toby Hogg

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon