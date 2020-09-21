Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Poland’s Marcin Swiderek driver wins at Barcelona

Speed and technique were the key words to describe the latest qualifier for the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series. Victory went to the virtual driver Marcin Swiderek (Poland), who led the race from the first lap, defending his lead from the get-go until the checkered flag.

Behind him was German driver, Jan Nimz, whilst Italian, David Pertile, took third place.

In addition to the drivers on the podium, Tomasz Mironowicz (Poland), Numa Natali (Italy), and Anjan Amuthan (United Kingdom) earned places in the AM Series Championship.

GLORIOUS: The drivers are all using the 488 Challenge EVO

Sunday 27 September will see the last knockout round take place at the iconic Silverstone circuit, with qualifications open from Monday to Thursday this week.

The final knockout round will see another six drivers advance to the AM Championship.

Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is a virtual championship open to European citizens of 18 years and older, it is a chance for wannabe racing drivers to join the FDA Hublot Esports Team, alongside sim racing talent David Tonizza, reigning F1 Esports Series champion, and Enzo Bonito, another highly experienced and dedicated sim racer.

The live broadcasts for all the races of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series can be followed on the Official Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Channels, and benefit from the commentary of Nicki Shields, already known to the general public thanks to the FIA Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, expert Sim Racing journalist and official voice of established companies such as Sro Esports and Race Department.

Race calendar:

27 September 2020: Knockout Rounds AM Series (final weekly qualifier until Thursday)

6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals

The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series Championship can be followed on the official social media channels: