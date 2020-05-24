Virtual Monaco GP Results & Standings: Russell wins back-to-back races after imperious drive

Monaco is the jewel in the crown of Formula 1 and it was always going to produce a chaotic Virtual GP.

Formula 1 should be returning in July with a double-header at Austria’s Red Bull Ring. For now though, we’ve still got the Virtual GP to keep us entertained at the weekend.

George Russell claimed his first win in the series last time in Spain after an incredible battle with Charles Leclerc. Russell, Leclerc and Alexander Albon have been the cream of the crop at the Virtual GP’s, but can anybody else climb to the top of the podium?

This weekend was meant to have the Monaco GP but the event has been cancelled for 2020 and won’t be rescheduled. The streets of Monte Carlo are the greatest challenge in Formula 1 and the tight and twisty roads were always going to produce an eventful race!

Here’s our rundown of the action in the principality.

Virtual Monaco GP Highlights

David Schumacher emulated his uncle’s incredible 2012 fastest qualifying lap by sensationally went on provisional pole with a few minutes to go.

It was another relative of a world champion that started P1 though, as Pietro Fittipaldi claimed pole in his Haas.

Russell took the lead going into Turn 1, before carnage ensued at the Casino. Antonio Giovinazzi spun his Alfa Romeo and all-but ended his race but not before the Italian collected Valtteri Bottas on his Virtual GP debut.

Albon qualified down in P10 but climbed the order in the early stages. His luck soon ran out though, as a collision with Esteban Gutierrez at Tabac saw the Red Bull driver plummet down the standings.

Charles Leclerc emerged as Russell’s closest challenger after his brother Arthur was spun by Lando Norris. Arthur would recover to P5 though, only losing fourth after an stunning battle with Albon.

Gutierrez opted for an aggressive 2-stop strategy and this approach paid off, the Mexican getting his Mercedes into P2 by the finish. The incident with C. Leclerc in the tunnel sealed Gutierrez’s second podium a row.

Penalties were coming in thick and fast and Vitantonio Liuzzi earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the first ever Virtual GP driver to be disqualified.

In the end, Russell was untouchable, he was the only driver to avoid the chaos and penalties behind to win his second virtual race on the bounce.

Final classification

So it was Russell in P1, followed onto the podium by Gutierrez, C. Leclerc, but where did everyone else finish?

Position Driver Team 1 George Russell Williams 2 Esteban Gutierrez Mercedes 3 Charles Leclerc FDA Hublot Esports Team 4 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing 5 Arthur Leclerc FDA Hublot Esports Team 6 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Nicholas Latifi Williams 9 Louis Deletraz Haas 10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 11 David Schumacher Racing Point 12 Luca Salvadori Alpha Tauri 13 Thibaut Courtois Alfa Romeo 14 Nicolas Prost Renault 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang McLaren 17 Kai Lenny Red Bull Racing 18 Luis Fonsi Racing Point 19 (DNF) Esteban Ocon Renault 20 (DSQ) Vitantonio Liuzzi Alpha Tauri

Social Media Reaction

WHY DOES IT ALWAYS RAIN ON ME? Norris’ reaction to a wet qualifying was hilarious

Monaco is the most difficult circuit to master on the F1 calendar and to add more challenge, qualifying was in the wet.

Most of the Formula 1 drivers have streams active during these virtual race weekends, including Lando Norris. The McLaren driver exclaimed “No! Why does it have to rain?” when qualifying began.

DESPACITO: Luis Fonsi was one of this week’s celebrity guests

Luis Fonsi being in this GP was always going to conjure up some humour. The man behind the most-watched video on YouTube didn’t need long to make an impact.

Fonsi held up Monaco native Charles Leclerc, while the Ferrari driver shouted “Despacito, go away please”.

What’s the next round?

The next round of the Virtual GP season will take place in two week’s time. This time it will be the Canadian GP at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a real fan-favourite!

Keep your eyes peeled on our site for all of the driver announcements ahead of the race!