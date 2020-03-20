F1 2020 Game: Release date, career mode, car performance, R&D, Virtual Grand Prix Series, classic cars, coronavirus, online, Monaco cancellation, historic content, & more

F1 Motorsport

F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series: Who is racing? – Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, George Russell & more

With F1 returning on Sunday, which drivers will compete in the first Virtual Grand Prix?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 20, 2020
f1 2020 virtual grand prix

Formula 1 is coming back in the shape of the Virtual Grand Prix Series!

The F1 season has been on hold thanks to coronavirus, but Formula 1 and Gfinity are partnering up to bring racing back to your screens.

F1 drivers will be joined by others to compete in a series of races filling your Sunday evenings.

Starting this week with a virtual Bahrain Grand Prix.

As F1 2020 is not out yet, the races will be done on F1 2019, with drivers virtually connecting to the Gfinity Esports Arena in London.

The big question is, who is racing?

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2019 and F1 2020!
 

Virtual Grand Prix Series grid

On weekends that would have had an F1 race, like this weekend, we will see F1 drivers and special guest celebrities go head-to-head.

But who?

Fans have been desperate to see Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash, and this could be our opportunity!

No names have been confirmed as yet, but one F1 driver did drop a hint on twitter…

latifi virtual grand prix series
ROOKIE READY: New F1 driver Nicolas Latifi is in!

It looks like new Williams driver and F1 rookie Nicolas Latifi will be involved. It would certainly be an amazing way for him to make his F1 debut!

It’s worth noting that the like of Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly also have home setups that they could use to drop into the race.

How to watch

Every Sunday from this week until the return of F1 there will be a virtual race.

These will all be streamed live on Forumla 1’s YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels at 8pm GMT.

The races will be hosted at the Gfinity Esports Arena in London, with racers competing remotely.

On non-race weekends F1 drivers will be online to challenge fans!

Are you faster than an F1 driver? It’s time to start tuning your setups and find out!

F1 2020 release date

The the new game not yet available, these races will take place on F1 2019.

But when is F1 2020 going to be released?

There is no official date from Codemasters just yet. However, it is expected to follow the earlier release of last year’s game and arrive sometime in June. Fingers crossed it isn’t impacted by COVID-19!

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

