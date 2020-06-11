[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Virtual Canadian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas returns – George Russell, Alex Albon, Simon Neil, confirmed grid, drivers & more

It’s another star-studded lineup for the virtual GP this weekend – can anyone stop George Russell?

Jun 11, 2020
virtual canadian gp drivers

The Virtual Grand Prix Series, delivered by Gfinity, takes the virtual show to Canada this weekend with another strong lineup of drivers.

Five F1 drivers, several up-and-coming young stars, and some surprising names will take to the grid.

Let’s take a look…

Valtteri Bottas returns

The Mercedes driver is back in action after a strong showing in Monaco.

bottas sim racing virtual gp
HARD AT WORK: Bottas has been enjoying some sim racing

He will be hard-pushed to put an end to George Russell’s winning streak though.

The Williams driver, and his teammate Nicholas Latifi, are back – As are Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly.

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil enters

Scottish vocalist and frontman of the band Biffy Clyro, Simon Neil is one of the more surprising names to take part in the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

Jumping into the second seat for AlphaTauri, we hope he can do a bit better than Liam Payne!

He’s joined by alpine skiing star Jon Olsson, who will partner Alex Albon for Red Bull.

YouTuber Champions

Two top F1 YouTubers will be in action too.

Albon Leclerc Interlagos Dutch Virtual GP
ALL ACTION: The Virtual GPs have delivered some stunning races

Ben Daly, aka Tiametmarduk, returns for McLaren after his debut in Baku. Aarav Amin, aka Aarava, will jump in the Alfa Romeo. Aarava is also an ambassador for Alfa Romeo Racing’s esports team.

Confirmed grid

TeamDriver ADriver B
Alfa RomeoTBCAarav Amin (Aarava)
AlphaTauriPierre GaslySimon Neil
FDA Hublot Esports TeamTBCCallum Ilott
HaasPietro FittipaldiLouis Deletraz
McLarenTBCBen Daly (Tiametmarduk)
MercedesValtteri BottasTBC
Racing PointTBCDavid Schumacher
Red BullAlex AlbonJon Olsson
RenaultGuanyu ZhouTBC
WilliamsGeorge RussellNicholas Latifi

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

The title may be a mouthful but these races always deliver. Here’s the full grid of esports aces that will be competing on Sunday as well.

TeamDriver ADriver B
Alfa RomeoDaniel BereznayJarno Opmeer
AlphaTauriPatrick HolzmannManuel Biancolilla
FDA Hublot Esports TeamDavid TonizzaEnzo Bonito
HaasFloris WijersSimon Weigang
McLarenNathan MooreJoshua Idowu
MercedesBrendon LeighBono Huis
Racing PointLucas BlakeleyDani Haddad
Red BullFrede RasmussenMarcel Kiefer
RenaultNicolas LonguetFabrizio Donoso
WilliamsTino NaukkarinenShanaka Clay

How to watch Virtual Canadian GP

The Virtual GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday 14 June.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

The Esports Pros will be in action at 5pm BST.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase.

