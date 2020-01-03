RealOpinions: How F1 2019 Can Engage Players in the Off-season

F1 2019 was both a critical and commercial success for Codemasters. The British developer had an excellent 2019 which was capped off by their yearly Formula 1 game, which rightfully won our Racing Game of the year.

No video game is perfect, though, and the usual issue of keeping the Official F1 Game relevant and prevalent through the real sport’s off-season has once again cropped up.

Is it possible to keep interest in the game as high in the summer and autumn through the winter?

Classic Circuits

There were 21 races on this year’s F1 calendar, the joint-longest ever in the sport’s history.

All of these are available to race in F1 2019, as well as shortened versions of tracks like Silverstone and Suzuka.

However, Formula 1 fans aren’t ones who rest on their laurels, they, like the teams and drivers, always strive for more.

We haven’t seen “Classic circuits” in the Formula 1 game since 2013 but just like the Classic cars, these can and should return.

Imola, Brands Hatch, Estoril and Jerez were all included in F1 2013 and there’s no reason why something similar can’t return for 2020.

We proposed this addition back in August and it’d still ring true for a large section of the F1 fandom.

I don’t think there would be many fans that would be against the likes of Adelaide, Kyalami and Fuji being included in F1 2020, even if as DLC.

Historic Challenges

We love the esports challenges Codemasters run throughout the season, as they throw you straight into the action of a race in its dying stages.

That’s also part of the reason why we loved the new Formula 2-based introduction to the game.

What’s also great is that you have to aim for the fastest race time while overtaking AI cars, which keeps you on edge throughout your five-lap sprint.

As good as these qualifiers are, though, they don’t have much comparison to the real sport in terms of its associated GP.

However, something that would have an accurate comparison is a “Historic Challenges” game mode. This would consist of stepping into the cockpit of some of the best drivers in history during their most famous and triumphant moments.

How awesome would it be to race as James Hunt, needing to overtake a few drivers in treacherous conditions in the dying stages of the 1976 Japanese Grand Prix? Or as Ayrton Senna having to recover from a stall at the start of the 1988 Japanese GP to win your first title?

There are countless examples of what situations could be implemented, with over 1000 races to choose from, Codemasters aren’t short of options.

