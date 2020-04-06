F1 Manager: Football Manager for Formula 1 fans

F1 Manager puts you in control of your own F1 team and is free to download on Android & iOS.

Formula 1 has come to a halt due to coronavirus and fans of the sport are turning to other sources to get their racing fix.

The Virtual GP’s have helped to fill the void and video games in general will be more popular than ever over the coming months.

A game that might’ve flown under your radar is F1 Manager, a mobile game with official licensing for the 2019 F1 season.

The full F1 experience

F1 Manager was released back in May and the game is exactly what it says on the tin. Mobile gamers will remember 2014’s Motorsport Manager, which was the unofficial Formula 1 team management game. F1 Manager is the official version, the first of its kind.

F1 Manager features all 10 teams with their 20 drivers from the 2019 season, all fully licensed. Additionally, the 21 Grands Prix of the ’19 season are also included in the game.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – Everything you need to know

Furthermore, a 2020 update will be dropping soon. This will bring an updated driver roster and include both Zandvoort and Vietnam’s Hanoi Street Circuit. You’d have to imagine that this will become available before F1 2020’s release, which will make it the first F1 game to feature this year’s calendar.

Lead the team, make the decisions that count

You play as the Team Principal of your own Formula 1 team and join the grid as the eleventh team in the paddock. Every aspect of management is open to you. From which drivers race, to what type of gearbox you put in the back of the car.

For the single-player races themselves, qualifying is simulated but what happens in the race is down to you. To simplify the game, only two types of dry compound tyres and one of wet tyres are available.

Strategy is key in these short races though, as you have to manage both fuel and tyre life. You do so by instructing the drivers to push, drive within their limits or slow down. Anything from a three-stop to a one-stop is open to you, it all depends on what you believe is best.

There is a multiplayer as well, where you can race against other players, similar to how you would in F1 2019. Additionally, there are temporary events which are updated regularly to find out who is the best of the best!

For those wanting to see what would happen if the points extended further down the order, the top 20 all get points in this game.

Items, packs, & boosts

You can earn new items via crates, which are not dissimilar to FIFA Ultimate Team‘s Packs. You get given a set amount just for playing but more are available through watching ads or microtransactions.

All parts and drivers are available to upgrade if you have the points and the coin (the in-game currency) to do so. Starting out with the lowest level drivers and components, you will work your way up to having the likes of Vettel and Hamilton on your books by the end of the game.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – Full calendar confirmed to be in game

Temporary boosts (in the form of energy drinks) are also on offer. These give you the extra advantage you might need for big race.

For the single-player races themselves, qualifying is simulated but what happens in the race is down to you. To simplify the game, only two types of dry compound tyres and one of wet tyres are available.

Strategy is key in these short races though, as you have to manage both fuel and tyre life. You do so by instructing the drivers to push, drive within their limits or slow down. Anything from a three-stop to a one-stop is open to you, it all depends on what you believe is best.

For those wanting to see what would happen if the points extended further down the order, the top 20 all get points in this game.

READ MORE: Virtual Vietnam GP Wrap-up

F1 Manager is available to download for free now on Andriod and iOS devices.