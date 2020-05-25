F1 2020 Xbox One: Release date, pre-order, price, My Team, gameplay, Xbox Series X & more

Everything Xbox gamers need to know ahead of the official Formula 1 summer 2020 release.

The start of the Formula 1 season has been postponed, with the opening ten rounds being pushed back or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to that, this year’s official F1 game F1 2020 is looking likely to arrive before the first race of the year.

The Virtual GPs and last weekend’s Challenge Heineken have helped entertain us during F1’s absence.

Nothing beats playing the new game for yourself, though and we’ve got all the info that Xbox gamers need ahead of F1 2020’s summer release!

F1 2020

There wasn’t much confirmed about F1 2020 until last month’s reveal trailer. We loved F1 2019 but Codemasters can’t rest on their laurels for 2020 edition.

Codies seem to have got the message as well, as we’ve seen plenty of positive signs already. There are some very innovative new features and substantial fresh content have already been announced.

More is likely to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months before the game hits shelves.

20/20 VISION: Everything is available in F1 2020 that you’d expect

As this is the officially licenced F1 game, all of the teams, drivers, liveries and helmets are in the game. The 22-race calendar is also included in the order it was originally intended to be run.

New classic cars, updated Formula 2, and more is inside but the most impressive feature of the lot is most likely My Team.

My Team

My Team is F1 2020’s biggest new feature that has been revealed to us so far. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to control your own team.

You’re no longer limited to playing the off-line modes as a driver, you can now play as a boss too.

READ MORE: F1 2020 My Team Name Ideas

Codemasters has revealed that in My Team get to join the grid as the eleventh team. The driver market and sponsorships are also key mechanics in this game mode.

My Team will be the most in-depth mode in the F1 game’s history and something that adds real value to the product.

Some sections of the F1 gaming fanbase expressed doubts about whether F1 2020 would be released on time. Thankfully though, Codemaster revealed via their trailer that F1 2020 will be released worldwide on July 10th.

That’s the Xbox One game’s release date, but what about next-gen?

Nothing has been said about the Xbox Series X version of F1 2020 and it’s doubtful as to whether this year’s game will come out on that system.

UPPING THE GAME: F1 2019 improved the franchise leaps and bounds

With Microsoft’s new home console being released in “Holiday 2020”, it’s unlikely Codemasters will focus on adapting F1 2020 to the generation of consoles.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – Release date

The COVID-19 lockdown also has to be considered when thinking about F1 2020 on Series X.

With their team all working from home for the foreseeable future, Codies will want to focus as much as possible on making F1 2021 as optimised as they can for Series X.

Pre-order & price

F1 2020 is available to pre-order on Series X now! And as usual, there’s a number of more lucrative options on offer.

As it’s Formula 1’s 70th anniversary this year, exclusive content will be released with the pre-order version. Known as the “Seventy edition” this game includes an exclusive car livery, a unique podium celebration, helmet, race suit, gloves, and player badge.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Game: Driver retirement & F2 promoted confirmed

There’s creme de la creme of F1 2020 though is the “Schumacher Deluxe Edition”. This version includes four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 cars as well as exclusive themed car liveries and driver customisation items.

In the UK, both pre-order editions are available on Amazon, at GAME and the Xbox store. The Seventy Edition costing £55 and the Schumacher edition £65.

READ MORE: Will F1 2020 Get Cross-platform play?

If you’re in another country, check Codemaster’s website to see which retailers allow a pre-order.

There is of course the regular “vanilla” game too, which will be available from launch date but without the extra content.

F1 2020 trailer

The announcement trailer for F1 2020 was released in April, but we’ve since been treated to the official gameplay trailer: