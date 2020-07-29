F1 2020 Update 1.06: Black Mercedes is here – Full Patch Notes, My Team sponsors, Racing Point, latest news & more

The brand new livery & suits for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are finally arriving this week!

Codemasters has released a huge update for the amazing new title, F1 2020.

The black Mercedes is coming and the update is now live on Xbox! Keep reading for more.

LATEST NEWS – Live on all platforms!

The official Twitter for F1 2020 has announced the patch is now live on Xbox, PS4, and Stadia as well as PC!

SILVER MEDAL: Xbox players come in second as the update drops on their consoles

The tweet gives us a glimpse of the black Mercedes, and what a car it is.

The black Mercedes isn’t the only thing coming to the game in this patch.

Here are the full patch notes for the 1.06 update:

Mercedes car and driver suits updated to the black livery.

Fixed an issue in unranked multiplayer where a host disconnection resulted in AI having unrealistic lap times.

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll now wear the correct gloves.

Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur after an Invitational event.

Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur at the end of a season.

The Savant sponsor will now correctly pay out.

Various other stability and bug fixes.

BLACK ARROWS: The Mercedes in its full glory is here just in time for Silverstone!

This update is now live for all F1 2020 players!

We can expect more updates soon with final car performance levels and bug fixes.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – How to drive without traction control