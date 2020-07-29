[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
F1

F1 2020 Update 1.06: Black Mercedes is here – Full Patch Notes, My Team sponsors, Racing Point, latest news & more

The brand new livery & suits for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are finally arriving this week!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jul 29, 2020
f1 2020 update 1 06 black mercedes

Codemasters has released a huge update for the amazing new title, F1 2020.

The black Mercedes is coming and the update is now live on Xbox! Keep reading for more.

Contents hide
1 LATEST NEWS – Live on all platforms!
2 F1 2020 update 1.06 patch notes
3 Update 1.06 release date

PRE ORDER F1 2020

LATEST NEWS – Live on all platforms!

The official Twitter for F1 2020 has announced the patch is now live on Xbox, PS4, and Stadia as well as PC!

f1 2020 update 1 06 live on xbox
SILVER MEDAL: Xbox players come in second as the update drops on their consoles

The tweet gives us a glimpse of the black Mercedes, and what a car it is.

F1 2020 update 1.06 patch notes

The black Mercedes isn’t the only thing coming to the game in this patch.

Here are the full patch notes for the 1.06 update:

  • Mercedes car and driver suits updated to the black livery.
  • Fixed an issue in unranked multiplayer where a host disconnection resulted in AI having unrealistic lap times.
  • Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll now wear the correct gloves.
  • Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur after an Invitational event.
  • Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur at the end of a season.
  • The Savant sponsor will now correctly pay out.
  • Various other stability and bug fixes.
f1 2020 black mercedes bottas full 1
BLACK ARROWS: The Mercedes in its full glory is here just in time for Silverstone!

Update 1.06 release date

This update is now live for all F1 2020 players!

We can expect more updates soon with final car performance levels and bug fixes.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – How to drive without traction control

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon