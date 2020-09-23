BREAKING* F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10.1 – Xbox patch drops! Stability improvements & more

Codemasters has dropped a new update for the Formula 1 game. What does it contain?

Codemasters has surprised the F1 2020 community with a 1.10.1 patch!

This one is for Xbox One only. Let’s take a look at what it contains.

All Codemasters has said about this one in the patch notes is that it adds “title stability improvements”.

Some Xbox players, ourselves included, have been experiencing unexpected crashes and freezes, so those should be a thing of the past once this update hits your system.

We were expecting the next update, 1.11, to land soon. Given this extra patch to Xbox it may be pushed back though.

With any luck Update 1.11 will bring some big performance changes to the cars. We should see Ferrari, and the Ferrari power unit, take a big hit thanks to their poor on-track performances in 2020.

We could even get an update to the Driver Ratings soon, as we have a new race winner in Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon has finally achieved his first podium.

