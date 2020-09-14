[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
F1

F1 2020 Game Update 1.09 – Patch Notes, Platforms, Liveries, Fixes & more

Much like the real-life mechanics, Codemasters once again tweak the cars and fix any issues.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 14, 2020
F1 2020 patch 1 09

With the F1 season in full flow, the team at Codemasters have made changes to F1 2020 to mimic the real-life on-track detail.

Patch 1.09 has now arrived, so here’s what to look out for in the latest download.

Patch 1.09 Platforms

Patch 1.09 is now available to download on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

It arrives on Google Stadia soon.

Patch Notes

Thanks to this official post from formula1game.com – here’s what is arriving:

  • The Multiplayer car is now available to use in split-screen and Time Trial
  • Option added so players can engage ERS by holding the button
  • Fixed a soft lock for some users where a contract negotiation would not occur correctly
  • A performance issue while the Safety Car is on the track has been addressed
f1 2020 black mercedes bottas full
NO-SHOW – The Mercedes car does not receive any changes
  • Sponsors now correctly appear on the player’s car during Weekly Events
  • Customisation sliders now show values to allow easier editing
  • Badge emblems can now be resized
  • Time Trial now has an option to view a replay of the fastest lap in the session

  • In Split Screen AI opponent numbers can now be customised
  • Players are no longer briefly displayed in the wrong position at the end of a qualifying or race session
  • Pit stop information has been added to the Race Director
  • The Multi-Function Display (MFD) can now be enabled in Cockpit view
  • LAN names will now be correctly used during LAN game sessions

Sports Update changes

Six of the F1 teams have seen changes made to their cars:

McLaren

  • Gulf and various sponsors added
  • #WeRaceAsOne rainbow livery added

Racing Point

  • Additional sponsors and logo placements
  • Replaced Racing Point nose logo with We Race As One version

Alfa Romeo

  • Added 50 Years Sauber branding
  • Added sponsors, Twitter handle and #WeRaceAsOne to halo

Red Bull

  • #WeRaceAsOne branding added to front wing
  • Updated Citrix logo next to driver’s head and nose stack

Renault

  • Added #WeRaceAsOne to halo arms and nose
  • HP, Vitality and other sponsors added
  • “Thank You NHS” logo added to the top of the halo

Williams

  • Updated nose sponsor stack
  • Updated shark fin

