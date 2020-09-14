F1 2020 Game Update 1.09 – Patch Notes, Platforms, Liveries, Fixes & more

Much like the real-life mechanics, Codemasters once again tweak the cars and fix any issues.

With the F1 season in full flow, the team at Codemasters have made changes to F1 2020 to mimic the real-life on-track detail.

Patch 1.09 has now arrived, so here’s what to look out for in the latest download.

Patch 1.09 Platforms

Patch 1.09 is now available to download on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

It arrives on Google Stadia soon.

Patch Notes

Thanks to this official post from formula1game.com – here’s what is arriving:

The Multiplayer car is now available to use in split-screen and Time Trial

Option added so players can engage ERS by holding the button

Fixed a soft lock for some users where a contract negotiation would not occur correctly

A performance issue while the Safety Car is on the track has been addressed

NO-SHOW – The Mercedes car does not receive any changes

Sponsors now correctly appear on the player’s car during Weekly Events

Customisation sliders now show values to allow easier editing

Badge emblems can now be resized

Time Trial now has an option to view a replay of the fastest lap in the session

In Split Screen AI opponent numbers can now be customised

Players are no longer briefly displayed in the wrong position at the end of a qualifying or race session

Pit stop information has been added to the Race Director

The Multi-Function Display (MFD) can now be enabled in Cockpit view

LAN names will now be correctly used during LAN game sessions

Six of the F1 teams have seen changes made to their cars:

McLaren

Gulf and various sponsors added

#WeRaceAsOne rainbow livery added

Racing Point

Additional sponsors and logo placements

Replaced Racing Point nose logo with We Race As One version

Alfa Romeo

Added 50 Years Sauber branding

Added sponsors, Twitter handle and #WeRaceAsOne to halo

Red Bull

#WeRaceAsOne branding added to front wing

Updated Citrix logo next to driver’s head and nose stack

Renault

Added #WeRaceAsOne to halo arms and nose

HP, Vitality and other sponsors added

“Thank You NHS” logo added to the top of the halo

Williams

Updated nose sponsor stack

Updated shark fin

