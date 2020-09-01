F1 2020 Game: Podium Pass Season 2 begins next week!

Series 2 has been officially announced by Codemasters, but what can we expect to see included?

Codemasters have announced via Twitter that Series 2 of F1 2020’s Podium Pass will begin next week!

It’s been two months since F1 2020 was released to rave reviews, so the time has come to freshen up the game’s popular reward system.

We’ve got everything you need to know about what to expect and when it’ll be available right here!

What is Podium Pass?

Podium Pass provides unlockable rewards including liveries, driver suits, helmets and gloves. These are unlocked via earning XP in F1 2020’s various game modes, whether they’re online or offline.

CUSTOM: You can model your driver avatar in your own image in F1 2020

The challenges we saw in Season 1 also built upon the tournaments that we’ve seen run in the past, they’ve added real value to the game.

Season 1 brought loads of items to earn but some players will have already achieved them all.

That’s where Season 2 comes in, but what will be included?

What will be included in Season 2?

Nothing has been announced just yet, but it’s safe to assume more car liveries, helmet, gloves and overalls designs will be included.

NEW COAT OF PAINT: What liveries can we expect to see in Season 2?

We can also expect a myriad of Standard, VIP and Series challenges to be available, as has been the case throughout Season 1’s run.

This is purely speculation, but there could be some content relating to the late Anthoine Hubert included in Season 2.

Last week’s Belgian GP marked a year since the Frenchman’s passing, so now would be an appropriate time to include this. Hubert is available to sign in My Team and also playable in Formula 2.

Perhaps it will be an unlockable helmet and/ or gloves. We can’t say for sure, but it’d be an appropriate tribute by Codies.

From the Tweet we’ve seen, it’s safe to assume that Season 2 of Podium Pass will be available on Monday 7th September.