[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
F1 Motorsport

F1 2020 Game: Podium Pass Season 2 begins next week!

Series 2 has been officially announced by Codemasters, but what can we expect to see included?

George Howson by George Howson Sep 1, 2020
F1 2020 podium pass season 2

Codemasters have announced via Twitter that Series 2 of F1 2020’s Podium Pass will begin next week!

It’s been two months since F1 2020 was released to rave reviews, so the time has come to freshen up the game’s popular reward system.

We’ve got everything you need to know about what to expect and when it’ll be available right here!

Contents hide
1 What is Podium Pass?
2 What will be included in Season 2?

What is Podium Pass?

Podium Pass provides unlockable rewards including liveries, driver suits, helmets and gloves. These are unlocked via earning XP in F1 2020’s various game modes, whether they’re online or offline.

F1 2020 Podium Pass Suit
CUSTOM: You can model your driver avatar in your own image in F1 2020

The challenges we saw in Season 1 also built upon the tournaments that we’ve seen run in the past, they’ve added real value to the game.

Season 1 brought loads of items to earn but some players will have already achieved them all.

That’s where Season 2 comes in, but what will be included?

What will be included in Season 2?

Nothing has been announced just yet, but it’s safe to assume more car liveries, helmet, gloves and overalls designs will be included.

F1 2020 Podium Pass Livery 1
NEW COAT OF PAINT: What liveries can we expect to see in Season 2?

We can also expect a myriad of Standard, VIP and Series challenges to be available, as has been the case throughout Season 1’s run.

This is purely speculation, but there could be some content relating to the late Anthoine Hubert included in Season 2.

READ MORE: F1 Esports Pro Draft 2020: Full Team Rosters

Last week’s Belgian GP marked a year since the Frenchman’s passing, so now would be an appropriate time to include this. Hubert is available to sign in My Team and also playable in Formula 2.

Perhaps it will be an unlockable helmet and/ or gloves. We can’t say for sure, but it’d be an appropriate tribute by Codies.

From the Tweet we’ve seen, it’s safe to assume that Season 2 of Podium Pass will be available on Monday 7th September.

George Howson

Written by George Howson

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon