F1 2020 Game: Driver Ratings Update – Who’s up, who’s down? Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel & more

After six races Codemasters has adjusted their scoring for drivers – some are up, some are down!

New for F1 2020, Driver Ratings have given players a guide for My Team when it comes to hiring a teammate.

After six races of the 2020 season, Codemasters has updated the ratings to reflect current form. Who’s changed?

Driver ratings increase

A few drivers have seen a bump in their rating in this update. Let’s look at the winners so far.

Max Verstappen – 91 (+1)

An unexpected win at Silverstone coupled with regular splits of the dominant Mercedes team has shown Max’s true pace.

MAD MAX: Red Bull’s ace has been on form all year

Verstappen’s pace has seen a two-point increase, though his experience has gone down two as well. Meanwhile his awareness is up one, creating that 91 overall rating.

Lando Norris – 81 (+2)

The Twitch superstar and talented youngster Lando Norris gets a +2 to his rating.

LAST LAP LANDO: His heroics early in the season made him a fan favourite

A maiden podium in the first race of the year coupled with several amazing overtakes sees Lando get upgrades across the board. His experience is up two, while his race craft has improved one.

He’s also got a huge +6 to his awareness and +4 to his pace.

Pierre Gasly – 82 (+2)

Another star of the 2020 season has been Pierre Gasly. The AlphaTauri driver has been highly impressive with Q3 appearances and points finishes.

PROMOTION TIME: Gasly is in line for a more competitive seat soon

He’s got a +2 to experience, + 3 to awareness, and +4 to pace. However, his race craft is -1.

Daniel Ricciardo – 88 (+1)

The Honey Badger has continued to look like a race-winner stuck in a midfield car.

GET IT GIRL: Ricciardo is off to McLaren next season

The Aussie got a +1 to experience, pace, and awareness, but has lost one on his race craft.

George Russell – (+1)

The young Brit is another that has impressed. A string of Q2 appearances showed off not only Williams’ improved pace but also Russell’s talent.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Russell could be in Mercedes come 2022

He gets a +4 on awareness and +2 to pace and experience. A few race mistakes sees him get -4 for his race craft though.

Charles Leclerc (+1) and Lance Stroll (+1) have also seen increases.

Driver ratings decreases

It’s not all going up though. Who has had a tough start to 2020?

Nicholas Latifi – 62 (-2)

While Russell has impressed, Nicholas Latifi has struggled in the Williams.

LONELY ROOKIE: As the only newbie it’s been tough for Latifi

Several practice spins and his inability to challenge Russell sees Latifi get a big -15 to his awareness. However, he is +13 in experience, +2 in race craft, and +1 in pace.

Sebastian Vettel – 88 (-1)

The four-time World Champion has really struggled this season. A good showing in Hungary was undone by a spin at Silverstone, while his relationship with Ferrari is crumbling.

Sebastian Vettel has lost two on his pace and one from his race craft, while gaining one on experience.

Alex Albon – 77 (-2)

A potential race win in the first Grand Prix of the year ended in tears after a clash with Lewis Hamilton. Since then Albon’s performances have been rocky.

He’s got +2 to experience and race craft, but -6 to awareness and -3 to pace.

Daniil Kvyat (-1), Sergio Perez (-1), Antonio Giovinazzi (-1), and Kimi Raikkonen (-1) have also seen decreases.

Players can choose whether to accept these ratings changes.

Go to your in-game mail to add them to your game!

