F1 2020 Game: Classic tracks need to be added to improve gameplay

Formula 1 is in the midst of a drastic change.

Traditional homes of racing around Europe are losing out to new regions and big bucks from around the world.

The 2020 calendar sees the introduction of a Vietnam race, while Saudi Arabia is now slated to enter the calendar in 2023.

This year is without the German Grand Prix, and the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which also hosts winter testing, is on a rolling one-year contract.

Over the last 20 years the sport has visited places like Turkey, South Korea, and India, only to move on. While fan-favourite tracks like Imola, Sepang, and the Nurburgring have all disappeared.

Codemasters’ F1 games have added content outside of the current F1 season over the last few years. From classic cars and challenges, to online leagues, and last year the introduction of Formula 2 to the game.

To continue in this vein there is one logical place to go for F1 2020… Classic tracks.

Keep the old ones

Hockenheim won't be on F1 2020 unless Codies add classic tracks

There is no doubt that developing tracks within F1 games is an almighty task.

Codies already have their hands full with Vietnam and Holland coming onto the calendar while the Brazilian Grand Prix moves from Interlagos to Rio De Janeiro.

Adding more tracks to the game is an excellent way of extending a games life span & gameplay, but the easiest way to do it for F1 2020 would be to retain Hockenheim and Interlagos, which will not feature on the F1 calendar.

Taking the game to 24 full tracks (plus the usual short track options) that players can use online, or even mix into later seasons of career mode, would keep the game fresher for longer.

Classic versions of tracks

The old layout of Silverstone would be a joy for F1 fans

There are more than a few tracks on the F1 calendar that have changed over the years. Silverstone, Mexico, Spain, Austria, Spa… They have all added or removed sections over the years.

Creating a variant of an existing track would be a much quicker way of adding content than building a new track from scratch.

Put the Bus Stop chicane back into Spa. Let us tackle Bridge Corner in Silverstone.

Classic tracks DLC

Racing on the same tracks gets boring after a while

F1 games haven’t done big DLC drops for a while, but there is little doubt that the community would appreciate, and pay for, extra tracks.

This would be a way of creating revenue for Codemasters that offsets the development cost, while also adding far more content for players.

You can fly around Imola in the Ferrari F2004, or take a modern car for a spin around Fiji, Mangy Cours, or Brands Hatch.