F1 2020 Gameplay: Zandvoort hot lap + cover reveal – pre-oder, deluxe edition, release date & more

We get our first glimpse of F1 2020 gameplay with a hot lap around the Dutch track in the Red Bull!

It was supposed to be the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, but coronavirus put pay to that.

Thankfully, we have the Virtual Dutch GP on Sunday, and now Codemasters have given us the first glimpse of the new F1 2020 game with a hot lap of Zandvoort.

Codemasters has also shown off the cover of both the 70th Anniversary Edition and the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

Let’s take a look…

F1 2020 gameplay

The first look at some F1 2020 gameplay comes in the form of a hot lap around one of the new tracks in F1 2020 – Zandvoort.

Nestled amongst the coastal dunes in the province of North Holland, Circuit Zandvoort is a traditional style racetrack. With sections of the track enhanced to create exhilarating racing moments it is set to be a memorable track thanks to it’s unique banking on the final corner.

F1 2020 will be the first time Zandvoort has featured in an official F1 game.

Naturally the hot lap is in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. It’s safe to say that Zandvoort will pose a challenge to racers this year thanks to its highly technical and flowing nature.

F1 2020 cover

Codemasters also revealed the F1 2020 cover art.

As usual, it will have some variations depending on where you are.

Current World Champion Lewis Hamilton and long-time rival Sebastian Vettel go head-to-head for the ‘international’ version which includes UK, Germany, and US markets.

The young guns of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen represent France, Italy, and Benelux. Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez taking centre stage in Spain and Mexico while Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo feature in Poland and Australia.

The Deluxe Edition cover was also shown off.

Just the sight of Michael Schumacher in the scarlet red is sure to stir the memories for many F1 fans.

F1 2020 pre-order

Both the standard 70th Anniversary Edition and Deluxe Edition are available to pre-order at all good game retailers.

With the Deluxe Edition promising four of Schumi’s most iconic cars and three days early access, that would be the one to get.

F1 2020 is available from 10 July, with the Deluxe Edition giving you access from 7 July.

