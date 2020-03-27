ChallengeLando Format revealed: Races, hotlap, setup, how to take part & more

This week is the first F1 Challenge. What is waiting for Lando Norris? And how can you be involved?

With Formula 1 postponed for foreseeable future, F1 & Gfinity are partnering up to bring fans racing action, this week it is #ChallengeLando!

McLaren driver and breakout Twitch star Lando Norris will be taking on a series of challenges and racing against fans this weekend.

This follows the incredibly successful VirtualGP last weekend. The first part of the Virtual Grand Prix Series was run in Bahrain and will be followed by races on would-be F1 race weekends.

This week won’t see a grid of known-names though, as Lando takes on fans!

Start time & how to watch

The #ChallengeLando event will start at 8pm GMT on Sunday 29 March.

It will be streamed across official Formula 1 channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, as well as Lando’s own Twitch channel.

Race format

A BEAUTY: But will you be stuck behind its gearbox or watching it in your mirrors?

It’s safe to say Lando Norris will be put to the test on Sunday.

So far we know that Lando will go through four different challenges.

The first will be a Pro-Am challenge – it will be a five lap race against an amateur sim racing celebrity. Lando will have a handicap and have to catch up!

Next up will be a race against a young up-and-coming racer from the world of the junior formula. They will have to cut through a pack of AI drivers and see who can get furthest up the field.

READ MORE: Burnout Paradise Remastered coming on Nintendo Switch!

Then it’s a hot-lap qualifying challenge against a fellow pro racer!

Finally, Lando will get dropped into Suzuka with a group of fans and have to emulate Ayrton Senna’s amazing recovery drive from 14th on the grid to win the race by a clear 13 seconds!

With every challenge Lando can score points, and his final total will then be the benchmark for future drivers to beat!

How to take part

You can be one of the lucky people to be on the grid for the fan race on Sunday!

You can head over to Formula 1’s official twitter and reply to this tweet to be in with a chance of entering.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

You can reply to Lando Norris with your Steam ID too to double your chances of being on the grid this Sunday!

Other methods will be announced, so make sure to keep an eye here for all the latest updates!