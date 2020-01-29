F1 2019 Patch Notes: Update 1.20 is here – Career mode fixes, multiplayer & events patched

The 2020 F1 season may be just around the corner, but F1 2019 – Codemasters’ sensation racer – is still going strong.

With 21 tracks, every licenced F1 car, and two full seasons of Formula 2, the game is packed full of content for gamers that want to try their hand at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Updates are commonplace for games these days, and a fresh patch is here for F1 2019 even though F1 2020 is on the horizon.

Patch 1.20 is now live on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Xbox size was just over 1 GB, so you won’t have to wait too long before you can leap in the hot seat and get racing.

Patch 1.20 notes

So, what has been fixed?

Firstly the Safety Car should be seen more frequently in race sessions. It has been a rare sight for most players this year even when some big shunts have happened, so that’s good.

Some updates to Leagues have taken place, where users can save between sessions in private leagues and reserve drivers can be added too.

Career mode has seen a lot of improvements. The patch will update an issue where progress would not be saved in Practice 1 in Australia and has addressed an issue where Devin Butler and Lukas Weber would appear after skipping the F2 Feeder Series if the user quit in Practice 1 of Australia.

Players will now be warned before purchasing upgrades towards the end of a season if the department has experienced a regulation change.

An issue where a selected team-mate would change if the user exited the game before completing Practice 1 in Australia of a new career has been fixed, while the problem of DNFs incorrectly show with the fastest lap indicator in the season results tab is gone.

In multiplayer the issue of camera selection not saving if selected in a multiplayer session is corrected, and users can now enable the track map for the session they are spectating.

Users can now manually navigate through the weekly event prizes too.

Some stability issues have been corrected, while keyboard support for the Xbox has been added and problems with the Logitech G29 have been corrected.