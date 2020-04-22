F1 Mobile Racing: Update 12 adds 2020 season content – Cars, liveries, Zandvoort, & more

The mobile racing fans will be the first to get their hands on F1 2020 content when the update hits!

F1 2020 is on the way for console & PC gamers, but the mobile racers will get a taste of this season first.

The next update for F1 Mobile Racing will bring the 2020 season to the game!

Let’s take a look at what to expect.

ALL NEW: Welcome to Alpha Tauri!

There’s no firm date, but early May is what Codemasters and Eden Games are aiming for.

This means that those playing the mobile racer will get their hands on 2020 cars before anyone else. F1 2020 is out across consoles and PC on 10 July.

F1 Mobile Racing Update 12 features all the 2020 regulation-designed cars complete with official team sponsors and official driver helmets.

It will also bring in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort!

What about Hanoi?

Don’t worry, they didn’t forget about the Vietnam Grand Prix!

The Hanoi Circuit will follow in a separate update at the end of May as part of a street circuit in-game event.

How to get F1 Mobile Racing

F1 Mobile Racing is free to download and play via Google Play and the App Store.

Create your F1 car complete with colour scheme, livery, and performance upgrades or use the official cars of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Take to the grid and race against official F1 teams and other racers in time-limited Grand Prix Events for big rewards and combine scores over each event to rank on global leader boards.

Players can also take on other competitors online in one-on-one Duels to move up the global Leagues and complete countless Challenges.

