F1 2020 Game: PC requirements for Codemasters new game, Steam, Pre-order, Editions & more

How powerful will your PC need to be to run Codemasters’ next Formula 1 game?

While the Virtual Grand Prix Series is bringing plenty of entertainment to race fans, the wait for F1 2020 is drawing out.

We are within two months of the release of Codemasters’ next F1 game, which means its time to start planning what format you want to get the game on.

F1 2020 PC requirements

With the F1 Esports series being contested on PC it’s always tempting for F1 gamers to convert to the PC master race.

THE FIRST: Race in Michael Schumacher’s first title winner with the Deluxe Edition

But if you are considering making the switch from Xbox or PS4 to PC for F1 2020, you’ll need a serious machine.

Minimum system requirements

The bar your machine will have to clear has been laid out.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GT 640 / AMD HD 7750 (DirectX11 Graphics Card)

NVIDIA GT 640 / AMD HD 7750 (DirectX11 Graphics Card) Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: Dual Layer Compatible DVD-ROM Drive

As ever though, the recommended requirements are a bit higher than that.

Recommended system requirements

Here’s what Codemasters suggest you have to run F1 2020 comfortably.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 590 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 590 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: Dual Layer Compatible DVD-ROM Drive

F1 2020 on Steam

Just like last year, you can get F1 2020 for PC via Steam.

LOOKING GOOD: When will we see some F1 2020 shots like this

The game is currently available for pre-order at £44.99, with the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition for £54.99.