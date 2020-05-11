F1 2020 Game: PC requirements for Codemasters new game, Steam, Pre-order, Editions & more
How powerful will your PC need to be to run Codemasters’ next Formula 1 game?
While the Virtual Grand Prix Series is bringing plenty of entertainment to race fans, the wait for F1 2020 is drawing out.
We are within two months of the release of Codemasters’ next F1 game, which means its time to start planning what format you want to get the game on.NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2020!
F1 2020 PC requirements
With the F1 Esports series being contested on PC it’s always tempting for F1 gamers to convert to the PC master race.
But if you are considering making the switch from Xbox or PS4 to PC for F1 2020, you’ll need a serious machine.
Minimum system requirements
The bar your machine will have to clear has been laid out.
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GT 640 / AMD HD 7750 (DirectX11 Graphics Card)
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: Dual Layer Compatible DVD-ROM Drive
As ever though, the recommended requirements are a bit higher than that.
Recommended system requirements
Here’s what Codemasters suggest you have to run F1 2020 comfortably.
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 590 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: Dual Layer Compatible DVD-ROM Drive
F1 2020 on Steam
Just like last year, you can get F1 2020 for PC via Steam.
The game is currently available for pre-order at £44.99, with the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition for £54.99.