F1 2020 Classic Cars confirmed? Ferrari, Williams, McLaren, Benetton, Renault, Red Bull & more

Has Steam confirmed the classic cars that will be included in Codemasters’ next F1 game?

F1 games have had classic cars for a while now, and F1 2020 should be no different.

We already know that there will be four classic cars with the Deluxe Edition, but what else can we expect?

F1 2020 classic cars

A little digging around has unearthed this gem in the game description for F1 2020 on Steam:

“x16 classic F1® cars from 1988-2010”

READ MORE: DIRT 5: Release date, consoles, next-gen, gameplay, career mode & more

This is fewer than the 22 that were available in the Legends Edition last year, even if you add in Schumacher’s four.

Hopefully we will also see some earlier cars added as F1 2019 gave us the chance to race in cars from 1972 onward.

What classic cars will they be?

Given that F1 2019 had 16 classic cars from 1988-2010 we can assume that they will be carried over into the new game.

SURPRISE WINNER: No one expected Brawn to win in 2009

They are…

1988 McLaren MP4/4

1990 Ferrari F1-90

1990 McLaren MP4/5B

1991 McLaren MP4/6

1992 Williams FW14

1996 Williams FW18

1998 McLaren MP4-13

2003 Williams FW25

2004 Ferrari F2004

2006 Renault R26

2007 Ferrari F2007

2008 McLaren MP4-23

2009 Brawn BGP 001

2010 Red Bull RB6

2010 Ferrari F10

2010 McLaren MP4-25

READ MORE: WRC 9 Confirmed: Release date, consoles, next-gen, new location & more

That’s a lot of quality cars.

It does seemingly put pay to the dream of having some of the more exotic cars of F1 history in the game, or getting a full grid from one year so we can recreate races properly.

However, cars like the 1996 Williams, 2004 Ferrari, and 2010 Red Bull are especially amazing to drive, so we are excited to see that they should be included in the new game once again.

Deluxe Edition classic cars

We also know the four cars that Deluxe Edition players will get.

1991 Jordan 191

1994 Benetton B194

1995 Benetton B195

2000 Ferrari F1-2000

READ MORE: F1 Mobile Racing: Update 12 adds 2020 season content

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut in the 1991 Jordan, claimed his first two World Drivers’ Championships in the two Benettons, and then ended Ferrari’s drought with a title in 2000.

F1 2020 pre-order & editions

Just like last year, you can get F1 2020 for PC via Steam.

The game is currently available for pre-order at £44.99, with the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition for £54.99.