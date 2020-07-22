F1 2020: Brazilian Grand Prix Setup Guide – Career, my team, time trial

Interlagos has been a fan-favourite circuit for many years now. With this setup, you’ll enjoy driving it as much as watching the race.

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, has been the site of the Brazilian Grand Prix every year since 1990. In that time, the circuit has played host to several fascinating season finales, most famously in 2008.

The track itself is an interesting one. A series of long, sweeping corners characterise Interlagos, with a fairly long pit straight giving an opportunity to overtake.

With the right setup, your car will flow beautifully from corner to corner, almost on its own!

Aerodynamics

For your wings, it’s important to find a balance between performance through the corners and having the ability to overtake on the straights.

I’ve found that 3-6 works really nicely around here. If you feel that the car is a little too twitchy under traction then try raising the rear wing setting, or lowering the front wing.

Transmission

An on-throttle setting of 50% is optimal here, as it is almost everywhere else. This is because it gives you great stability under acceleration at no major cost.

READ MORE: The best steering wheel for F1 2020

For your off-throttle setting, you can run as low as 55% without your car trying to get away from you mid-corner. Running such a low percentage helps to rotate the car.

Suspension Geometry

The majority of the corners in Brazil are medium speed, and therefore running a lot of camber doesn’t give too much of an advantage.

That’s not to say it provides no advantage at all. -2.80 and -1.30 gives enough performance in the higher speed corners without compromising the car’s drivability.

For your toe settings, 0.05 and 0.20 are the best way to go. Lower toe settings will help you through the longer corners, and the majority of the corners at Interlagos are long.

Suspension

A suspension setup which is too sensitive will have you flying off the road several times per lap. However, a totally soft suspension will have you failing to get the nose of the car turned in for most of the corners.

The best compromise is to run 2-4 on your front and rear suspension respectively.

For the anti-roll bars, a conventional setup of 3-9 balances the car nicely, and prevents mid-corner roll from becoming an issue.

READ MORE: F1 2020’s 1.05 patch notes

When it comes to the ride height, I’ve opted for a slightly cautions approach. 3-5 will ensure that your car is stable and that it can handle the kerbs, but a lower setting would give a little more performance.

If you feel that you can handle it, lowering your ride height may yield a bit of lap time.

Brakes

I am always most comfortable running 100% brake pressure with 50% brake bias, but everybody likes their brakes slightly differently.

This track in particular is easy to lock the fronts on, so a lower brake pressure setting might well be the way to go if you struggle with this.

Tyres

Interlagos is unusual in that it is a front-right tyre limited circuit. Furthermore, overheating your tyres can be a serious problem in Brazil.

Running low tyre pressures deals with the overheating problem nicely. I’ve gone for 21.8psi on the front right and 22.2psi on the front left.

For the rears, 20.3psi is low enough to keep them where you want them, in terms of temperature.

READ MORE: How to create your own setups in F1 2020

Whether you’re looking to re-enact your favourite world champion’s title deciding heroics or simply going for a fun drive between the lakes, this setup will work for you.