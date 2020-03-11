DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition: Release date confirmed, Colin McRae pack, Season 1-4 & more

This new edition comes with the works, including a true rally icon and brand new stages.

Codemasters today announces the complete rally experience with DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year edition.

The British developers released DiRT Rally 2.0 last year with a huge amount of content, which has only grown over the last 12 months.

Now a GOTY edition is set to hit, which will include some amazing fresh content.

The DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY edition will be available on 27 March 2020.

Players can race on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

What you get

GET MUDDY: Take on the wild with DiRT Rally 2.0

Not only do you get the main game but the Game of the Year edition will come with Seasons 1-4. These feature a variety of vehicles, locations, and liveries.

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY is the ultimate racing package including 81 cars across 26 locations.

There is also the Official FIA World Rallycross Championship: a traditional track-based race over multiple laps featuring six cars.

Colin McRae pack

ICONIC: Re-live Colin McRae’s amazing career

Perhaps the most compelling reason to dive into DiRT Rally 2.0 with the GOTY edition is to experience the Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack.

This arrives on 24 March 2020.

The iconic Scottish World Champion will come with his Subaru Impreza S4 Rally.

There is also a new location, Perth and Kinross, along with 12 fresh routes, and 40 scenarios.

Players can test their skill and take Colin’s seat in challenges including time penalties, damaged equipment, and mechanical failure.

The scenarios take place in nine cars made famous throughout Colin’s career, including many iconic vehicles from previous games.

“After twelve months of working with our community and improving DiRT Rally 2.0. It’s great to have one complete package for both existing fans and new players to the franchise.”.

Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally 2.0 Game Director at Codemasters, said: “Adding the Colin McRae Flat Out pack is the icing on the cake and the perfect way for the team to close the DiRT Rally 2.0 chapter and focus on the future of rally.”

Existing players who own the Standard Edition with no additional content can purchase the Colin McRae content as an individual pack via their platform’s digital store.