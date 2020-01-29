Dirt Rally 2.0: Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack coming soon – new location, scenarios, and cars

Dirt Rally 2.0 has been around for nearly a year now, but that doesn’t mean it is still rolling out content for its dedicated players.

A new pack that will feature fresh locations, routes, and challenges for every racer will arrive soon.

Colin McRae, the legendary Scottish champion who died nearly 13 years ago, will make a return to rally gaming in the new ‘FLAT OUT’ pack.

Release date

MEMORIES: Subaru & McRae were a partnership like no other

The Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack launches on 24 March 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players who have purchased either the DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Edition or any full season pack will receive the Colin McRae content for free from 24 March as a digital download.

The DiRT Rally 2.0, Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack features a new Scottish location, Perth and Kinross, with 12 routes to learn and master.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

The iconic Subaru Impreza S4 Rally and Subaru Legacy RS will also be included, along with 40 scenarios spanning McRae’s legendary career.

Racers can test their driving skills and jump into Colin’s seat with a range of challenges including time penalties, damaged equipment, and mechanical failure. The scenarios take place in nine of the cars made famous throughout Colin’s career, including many iconic vehicles from previous Colin McRae Rally and DiRT games.

Colin McRae’s legacy

THE ORIGINAL: McRae is a gaming icon too

“DiRT Rally 2.0 has been a wild and exciting ride, and the ‘FLAT OUT’ pack is the perfect way to conclude the journey,” said Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally 2.0 Game Director at Codemasters. “It’s 25 years since Colin became World Champion and the content is our tribute to the greatest rally driver of his generation.”

READ MORE: GRID is a must-buy for racing fans everywhere

Colin McRae has been an inspiration to millions and was used as the name for the original Codemasters rally game series back in 1998, which has led directly up to Dirt Rally 2.0



Players who own Standard edition with no additional content can purchase the Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack via their platform’s digital store.