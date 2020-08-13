DIRT 5 Soundtrack Announced: Artists, tracks, & playlist revealed

A great soundtrack can often make or break a game. We all remember the amazing Tony Hawks soundtracks, and the one year FIFA was banging.

Most racing games let the engine do the talking, but DIRT 5 isn't like most racing games, and as such also has a sensational soundtrack to go with it.

DIRT 5 soundtrack

Codemasters has unveiled the official soundtrack to their off-road extravaganza, DIRT 5.

The eclectic playlist matches the energetic and wild feel of the game itself.

FESTIVAL OF SPEED: This lineup will have you tuning the volume up

The headline acts are Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, and The Prodigy but there are plenty of big names here.

You can get a taste of the soundtrack with the official Spotify playlist.

Full track list

The full track list for the DIRT 5 soundtrack is truly glorious:

Artist Song American Authors Microphone [habitat remix] Arkells Years In The Making Barns Courtney Fun Never Ends Car Seat Headrest Hollywood Chaka Khan Like Sugar Child of the Parish Thread The Needles Eye Dinosaur Pile-Up Back Foot EOB Shangri-La - Spike Stent Edit Floating Points LesAlpx Foals In Degrees Hero The Band Shout Hockey Dad I Missed Out Inhaler We Have To Move On Jamie N Commons Let's Do It Till We Get It Right JOHN J PRESLEY Left MASON Dance, Shake, Move New Found Glory Hit or Miss NOISY Oi ATM Oh The Larceny Check It Out Pearl Jame Who Ever Said Sports Team The Races Starcrawler Home Alone Stormzy Pop Boy (ft. Aitch) Tesla Tied To The Tracks The Amazons Mother The Bloody Beetroots + Jet My Name Is Thunder The Chemical Brothers Bango THE HARA Friends The Heavy A Whole Lot of Love The Killers Caution The Mysterines Gasoline The Prodigy Timebomb Zone THE SHERLOCKS Magic Man The Shoes Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix) Twin Atlantic Volcano Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Drive Me Mad Weshly Arms Never Be The Same WOLFMOTHER Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester) YUNGBLUD Tin Pan Boy

Original music

Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5.

A SPLASH OF COLOUR: DIRT 5 celebrates the wild rides and close races without tarmac

Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.

DIRT 5 release date

DIRT 5 hits the muddy trail on 16 October.

It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with next-gen availability once the new consoles are out. The game supports both Smart Delivery and PlayStation's free upgrade, so gamers will only need to buy the game once.

The Amplified Edition will give players exclusive content as well as three days early access.

