DIRT 5 Soundtrack Announced: Artists, tracks, & playlist revealed

A great soundtrack can often make or break a game. We all remember the amazing Tony Hawks soundtracks, and the one year FIFA was banging.
Most racing games let the engine do the talking, but DIRT 5 isn't like most racing games, and as such also has a sensational soundtrack to go with it.
DIRT 5 soundtrack
Codemasters has unveiled the official soundtrack to their off-road extravaganza, DIRT 5.
The eclectic playlist matches the energetic and wild feel of the game itself.
FESTIVAL OF SPEED: This lineup will have you tuning the volume up
The headline acts are Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, and The Prodigy but there are plenty of big names here.
You can get a taste of the soundtrack with the official Spotify playlist.
Full track list
The full track list for the DIRT 5 soundtrack is truly glorious:
|Artist
|Song
|American Authors
|Microphone [habitat remix]
|Arkells
|Years In The Making
|Barns Courtney
|Fun Never Ends
|Car Seat Headrest
|Hollywood
|Chaka Khan
|Like Sugar
|Child of the Parish
|Thread The Needles Eye
|Dinosaur Pile-Up
|Back Foot
|EOB
|Shangri-La - Spike Stent Edit
|Floating Points
|LesAlpx
|Foals
|In Degrees
|Hero The Band
|Shout
|Hockey Dad
|I Missed Out
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|Jamie N Commons
|Let's Do It Till We Get It Right
|JOHN J PRESLEY
|Left
|MASON
|Dance, Shake, Move
|New Found Glory
|Hit or Miss
|NOISY
|Oi ATM
|Oh The Larceny
|Check It Out
|Pearl Jame
|Who Ever Said
|Sports Team
|The Races
|Starcrawler
|Home Alone
|Stormzy
|Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
|Tesla
|Tied To The Tracks
|The Amazons
|Mother
|The Bloody Beetroots + Jet
|My Name Is Thunder
|The Chemical Brothers
|Bango
|THE HARA
|Friends
|The Heavy
|A Whole Lot of Love
|The Killers
|Caution
|The Mysterines
|Gasoline
|The Prodigy
|Timebomb Zone
|THE SHERLOCKS
|Magic Man
|The Shoes
|Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
|Twin Atlantic
|Volcano
|Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
|Drive Me Mad
|Weshly Arms
|Never Be The Same
|WOLFMOTHER
|Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
|YUNGBLUD
|Tin Pan Boy
Original music
Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5.
A SPLASH OF COLOUR: DIRT 5 celebrates the wild rides and close races without tarmac
Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.
DIRT 5 release date
DIRT 5 hits the muddy trail on 16 October.
It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with next-gen availability once the new consoles are out. The game supports both Smart Delivery and PlayStation's free upgrade, so gamers will only need to buy the game once.
The Amplified Edition will give players exclusive content as well as three days early access.
