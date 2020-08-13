header decal
Motorsport

13 Aug 2020

DIRT 5 Soundtrack Announced: Artists, tracks, & playlist revealed

DIRT 5 Soundtrack Announced: Artists, tracks, & playlist revealed

The beats to your off-road racing have been revealed. Amazing artists feature in the new soundtrack.

A great soundtrack can often make or break a game. We all remember the amazing Tony Hawks soundtracks, and the one year FIFA was banging.

Most racing games let the engine do the talking, but DIRT 5 isn't like most racing games, and as such also has a sensational soundtrack to go with it.

DIRT 5 soundtrack

Codemasters has unveiled the official soundtrack to their off-road extravaganza, DIRT 5.

The eclectic playlist matches the energetic and wild feel of the game itself.

DIRT5 Soundtrack promo portrait v1 min 1

FESTIVAL OF SPEED: This lineup will have you tuning the volume up

The headline acts are Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, and The Prodigy but there are plenty of big names here.

You can get a taste of the soundtrack with the official Spotify playlist.

Full track list

The full track list for the DIRT 5 soundtrack is truly glorious:

Artist Song
American AuthorsMicrophone [habitat remix]
ArkellsYears In The Making
Barns CourtneyFun Never Ends
Car Seat HeadrestHollywood
Chaka KhanLike Sugar
Child of the ParishThread The Needles Eye
Dinosaur Pile-UpBack Foot
EOBShangri-La - Spike Stent Edit
Floating PointsLesAlpx
FoalsIn Degrees
Hero The BandShout
Hockey DadI Missed Out
InhalerWe Have To Move On
Jamie N CommonsLet's Do It Till We Get It Right
JOHN J PRESLEYLeft
MASONDance, Shake, Move
New Found GloryHit or Miss
NOISYOi ATM
Oh The LarcenyCheck It Out
Pearl JameWho Ever Said
Sports TeamThe Races
StarcrawlerHome Alone
StormzyPop Boy (ft. Aitch)
TeslaTied To The Tracks
The AmazonsMother
The Bloody Beetroots + JetMy Name Is Thunder
The Chemical BrothersBango
THE HARAFriends
The HeavyA Whole Lot of Love
The KillersCaution
The MysterinesGasoline
The ProdigyTimebomb Zone
THE SHERLOCKSMagic Man
The ShoesTime to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
Twin AtlanticVolcano
Tyler Bryant & The ShakedownDrive Me Mad
Weshly ArmsNever Be The Same
WOLFMOTHERChase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
YUNGBLUDTin Pan Boy

Original music

Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5.

DiRT 5 TrucksBrazil

A SPLASH OF COLOUR: DIRT 5 celebrates the wild rides and close races without tarmac

Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.

DIRT 5 release date

DIRT 5 hits the muddy trail on 16 October.

It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with next-gen availability once the new consoles are out. The game supports both Smart Delivery and PlayStation's free upgrade, so gamers will only need to buy the game once.

The Amplified Edition will give players exclusive content as well as three days early access.

