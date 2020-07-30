[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

*BREAKING* DIRT 5 Gameplay Trailer – Stampede

The Next Gen title is gonna blow through the rest of the field with this epic game mode.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 30, 2020
dirt 5 stampede first look

Dirt 5 news is hotting up ahead of its Next Gen release.

Another trailer has been revealed in the form of the STAMPEDE game mode.

Stampede Trailer

According to the official press release: “Stampede is a true rough and ready mode. Featuring hard, unforgiving, yet natural landscapes – expect the unexpected with unmarked tracks and big undulations over mud and sand.”

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

