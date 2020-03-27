BREAKING* #ChallengeLando gives fans a chance to take on McLaren star

You can race against a real F1 driver this weekend! Do you have the pace to beat Lando Norris?

The success of last week’s VirtualGP has seen a huge swell of support for F1 esports and this weekend it’s back with #ChallengeLando!

With the global racing series on pause for the foreseeable future, the biggest motorsport show around has been forced online.

With this weekend a scheduled “off week”, F1 and Gfinity have partnered up to give Formula 1 fans and F1 2019 players the chance to take on McLaren’s own Lando Norris!

Lando Norris has become a twitch star since the F1 season got postponed, consistently putting on entertaining streams and wonderful races.

#ChallengeLando

FOR THE FANS: Take on the F1 driver himself this weekend!

With F1 2020 yet to be released, this weekend’s racing will take place on the F1 2019 game.

There is a limited number of spots for fans. Anyone with the game on PC will have a chance to line up alongside the McLaren driver and take him on!

The race will start at 8pm GMT on Sunday!

How to enter

There is one way to enter this race right now.

You can head over to Formula 1’s official twitter and reply to this tweet to be in with a chance of entering.

You can reply to Lando Norris with your Steam ID too to double your chances of being on the grid this Sunday!

Other methods will be announced, so make sure to keep an eye here for all the latest updates!

The next VirtualGP?

WHAT WE WANT: F1 esports is providing fans with entertainment

F1’s Virtual Grand Prix Series is set to return next week.

The event will be similar to that of the Bahrain Grand Prix, with current and former drivers racing against celebrities and influencers to entertain F1 fans around the world.

Last year’s game dropped in June, a full two months earlier than expected.

This release date was a big hit with fans, but gamers should prepare themselves for a longer wait this year.

Given the current climate, things are extremely fluid and Codemasters are undoubtedly affected. No official announcement has yet been made about when F1 2020 will arrive.