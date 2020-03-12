Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

F1 Motorsport

*WATCH* Australian Grand Prix prediction & preview: Grid, race news, qualifying, where to watch, McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, TV times, start time & more

Formula One is back at last. Albert Park hosts the first race, but who will take a crucial victory?

Mar 12, 2020
Australian gp preview

It’s race week at last as F1 heads down under for the Australian Grand Prix.

A long, cold winter is over and Formula One is officially back, for now.

The withdrawal of McLaren has hit the prospects of the race hard.

The F1 2020 season is due to start on Sunday at Albert Park, but that is now in some doubt.

Mercedes are looking to make it six double-championships in a row. Ferrari & Red Bull won’t go down without a fight though.

Australian Grand Prix simmed!
Track information

The Albert Park circuit is fast but narrow thanks to it being a semi-street circuit.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

With plenty of chicanes and three DRS zones there are overtaking points for the brave, but getting past is not easy.

Setup guide

f1 2019 australian gp setup aero
ALL-IMPORTANT: Finding the right balance will be key

With high-speed sections and slow, technical corners Albert Park is an all-or-nothing kind of circuit. Overtaking can be especially tough, so qualifying and tyre protection is vital.

Head to our dedicated setup guide for more info.

Qualifying

It will be a battle between Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc for the front row.

Sebastian Vettel will be looking to re-establish himself as a contender, while Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon will want to prove they can compete at the front too.

F1 race live
FIGHT: This season will be close up and down the grid

The fight in the midfield will be even closer. McLaren are looking to bridge the gap to the top three teams, but Renault, Racing Point, and Alpha Tauri all look strong.

Haas and Alfa Romeo need strong starts to the year, while Williams are seemingly far more competitive this year.

READ MORE: F1 2020 driver lineup – who races where?

The back row may be just as tough to predict as the front row this weekend!

Weather

It will be a, relatively, cold weekend in Melbourne. With rain expected on Friday practice will be compromised for everyone.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, but temperatures aren’t expected to get above 20C right now.

McLaren withdrawal & coronavirus

mclaren withdraw australia
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: McLaren are not competing this weekend

Every team member was screened when they entered Australia, and it has transpired that a McLaren employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Given that news the team decided to withdraw from the race.

Four Haas team members were also tested. Which means news could break at any moment that they too are pulling out.

Australian Grand Prix session times

Practice Sessions

  • 1 – Friday 1am – 2:30am GMT / 12pm – 1:30pm ADET
  • 2 – Friday 5am – 6:30am GMT / 4pm – 5:30pm ADET
  • 3 – Saturday 3am – 4am GMT / 2pm – 3pm ADET

Qualifying – Saturday 6am – 7am GMT / 5pm – 6pm ADET

Race – Sunday 5:10am GMT / 4:10pm ADET

Where to watch

Sky Sports F1 will have coverage of every session live.

Check your local listings if you do not have Sky for replays.

Non-Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Now TV.

