Assetto Corsa Competizione Review: PS4 & Xbox One gamers have a pad-friendly sim racer at last

The successful PC game comes to console – but what can players expect from 505 Games’ title?

Bringing a PC racing game to console can be tricky, but 505 Games and KUNOS Simulazioni have done it before.

Assetto Corsa is a strong sim racer with a huge variety of cars and tracks to enjoy.

It’s successor, Assetto Corsa Competizione, focuses in on European GT3 racing.

As a result it has fewer cars and tracks but a more focused approach to things like career mode.

Do you need a wheel & pedals to play?

Part of the difficulty when it comes to turning a PC sim racer into a console game is that most console racers use a controller rather than a wheel & pedals.

Fortunately, Assetto Corsa Competizione is highly accessible and pad-friendly.

FAMILIAR SURROUNDINGS: ACC has a lot of tracks you should know well

It takes a deal more concentration, practice, and talent to be quick on ACC than it does on F1 games or Gran Turismo, but you can have a lot of fun and competitive races with a pad.

How does it feel on the wheel?

Sadly this is a crucial aspect of the game I was unable to test as my Thrustmaster TMX was not fully supported.

Given the console experience of the original Assetto Corsa it should be an enjoyable game for wheel racers. One that doesn’t require too much from the driver to be in control, but is testing to be fast on.

Hopefully, further wheel compatibility is patched in soon, however it was disappointing to find a setup that works on every other racing game was unsupported by Competizione.

Career Mode engages and pushes you

It can be hard to make a good career mode in racing games. As a GT3-focused game, Competizione has a very clear understanding of where it wants you to go on your single-player journey.

You start with a young drivers test for Lamborgini around Monza. There are three 10-minute sessions; one in the dry, one in the wet, and one at night.

EASY FIND: Navigating your way around the menus is easy

Competizione doesn’t just want raw pace from you though. It emphasises consistency, precision, safety, and more. This is all key within the online multiplayer world too.

Once you complete that you’ll get to pick a car and go racing! You have to earn your way up the ranks to eventually claim the championship though.

The Competizione Career Mode is a great foot in the door for those new to GT racing before they head online.

A cleaner online experience

Online racing is usually a minefield of bad drivers, poor wheel-to-wheel control, or just downright dirty players.

This is where Assetto Corsa Competizione comes into its own with its Rating System.

RATE MY DRIVING: ACC takes pains to ensure drivers are held to account

Made up of six elements – Track Competence (TC), Car Control (CC), Consistency (CN), Pace (PC), Safety (SA), and Race craft (RC) – this Rating System sets the bar for entry to multiplayer servers and ensures a level of competency and accountability in races that you don’t find in other racers.

Not only can you track your own progress with these categories, but you can also ensure your lobbies are governed appropriately.

Price & post-release content

Assetto Corsa Competizione comes in at just £34.99. Which is remarkably cheap for such a high-end game.

There DLC planned out for coming year. The Intercontinental GT Pack will add four tracks (Kyalami, Suzuka, Laguna Seca, & Mount Panorama) along with new liveries, drivers, teams, and game modes. It has a price of £12.49 but is also a pre-order bonus.

The GT4 Pack should arrive in Fall 2020 and British GT Pack in Winter 2021, likely with a similar price tag. The GT4 Pack will including 10+ new cars, while the British GT Pack will have three new circuits.

Verdict

In short, Assetto Corsa Competizione is an ideal sim racer for console players. It is focused, and that focus leads to quality.

Even on a controller you can feel the car move under you and get a sense of grip levels, weight balance, and everything else. You aren’t gliding on a surface like with other games, but feel connected to the road beneath you.

If you’re looking for more of a challenge than the F1 games but on tracks you already know then this is an excellent game for you.

RealSport Rating: 3.5 stars (out of five)

Listed below as the wheels we have been told are tested work properly with the game – hopefully more will be added soon.

Supported & tested wheels

Fanatec: Podium Wheel Base DD1, Podium racing Wheel F1, ClubSport Pedals V3, CSL Elite Pedals, CSL Racing Wheel, CSL Elite Wheel Base, CSL Steering Wheel McLaren GT3.

Logitech: G29 Racing Wheel, G920 Racing Wheel.

Thrustmaster: Ferrari GTE, T300 RS GT Edition, T80, T150, T-GT, TS-XW Racer, TX.

