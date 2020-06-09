[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

Assetto Corsa Competizione Pre-Order: Bonus content, tracks, price, PS4, Xbox One, trailer, sim racing, GT3 & more

The epic sim racer is coming to console with special bonuses for pre-order at no extra cost.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 9, 2020
assetto corsa competizione

Racing games like F1 and more sim-focused titles have seen an explosion of interest and new players during lockdowns.

However, it can be something of a closed community – requiring a lot of gear and a powerful gaming PC to get involved in. Well not now. Welcome to Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Contents hide
1 Sim racing on console
2 Trailer
3 Pre-order

PRE ORDER F1 2020

Sim racing on console

Assetto Corsa Competizione (ACC) is a beloved PC sim racing game focused around GT3 cars, and now it is coming to console.

assetto corsa monza
CLOSE RACING: Wheel-to-wheel action is the name of the game

Releasing on 23 June on PS4 & Xbox One, ACC is a challenging and rewarding sim racing experience.

Trailer

The latest trailer shows off the stunning graphics, weather, and the game modes available in the game.

Not only does it get the heart pumping, but it gives you a feel of just how intense this game will be.

Pre-order

You can pre-order Assetto Corsa Competizione now, and why wouldn’t you.

Not only will it guarantee your copy arrives on release day, but there is special access to the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC at launch if you pre-order.

That’s access to legendary circuits of Kyalami, Suzuka, Laguna Seca, and Mount Panorama. What a deal.

At just £34.99 its a bargain for any budding sim racer.

