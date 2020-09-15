PUBG Mobile Season 15 Release Date: LIVE NOW! - Latest News, Update 1.0, Royale Pass, Theme, Rewards & more

A new season of PUBG Mobile has arrived.

That means all new gameplay mechanics, maps, cosmetics, and more around the PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass.

Here's everything you should know about the newest season.

Latest news - PUBG Mobile Season 15 is LIVE!

The newest PUBG Mobile season is live, as is the latest Royale Pass!

REBIRTH: The newest PUBG Mobile season comes as the first steps to a new era

If you want to get ahead of the competition, it's time to load up the game and get grinding.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Trailer

PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date

The new season of PUBG Mobile began on 15 September, along with the newest Season 15 Royale Pass.

With the Season 14 Pass behind us, it's time to get grinding on an all-new set of awesome rewards.

Update 1.0

A new season of PUBG Mobile comes with an update too. You can read the Update 1.0 patch notes here.

This season is no different. The beta has been labeled as Update 1.0 rather than Update 0.20.0, signalling a new start.

FEARSOME: As usual, Classified YT has delivered some reveals for the Royale Pass

It should be around 1 GB, and includes bug fixes, new weapons, skins, a fresh character, and lots of anti-cheat fixes.

While most phones have more than enough space to handle 1 GB, if you find yourself clearing room, it may be worth considering an upgrade!

Season 15 Royale Pass

As usual, there will be three options for the Royale Pass this season.

There will be a free version that limits the amount of rewards you can get.

SUNNY DAYS: Is this the new character that will enter the game?

There's the Elite Royale Pass for 600UC, and finally there is the Elite Plus Pass for 1800UC.

Season 15 Theme

It looks like the theme for Season 15 will be based on the moon!

We haven't had any confirmation about that though, so it could still be something else.

After Spark The Flame and Toy Playground it is tough to predict where PUBG Mobile could go!

