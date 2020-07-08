PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: Cosmetics, Skins, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins, Map, Features, Update 0.19.0, Season 13 End Date & More

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is finally coming to a close, and that means Season 14 isn't far out.

As always there's been a race to leak as much as possible about the upcoming season and its Royale Pass as we get closer.

According to the leaks we've got quite a few awesome releases coming up in Season 14.

Let's go over what's been supposedly leaked so far.

Leaks

Recently, a YouTube going by Classified YT has found a host of leaked skins for Season 14, as well as information on the upcoming Royale Pass!

TIMES ARE CHANGING: A host of gameplay changes will arrive with the next update

According to the most recent supposed leaks, we're getting some amazing new military-inspired skins, gun skins for the M416 and S1897, vehicle skins for the Dacia and Minibus (Van), and even a new skin for the frying pan.

Season 13 End Date

PUBG Mobile tends to stick to a very precise schedule, meaning that we can actually predict when the new season will arrive.

ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END: Season 14 will carry on the insane momentum from Season 13

12 July is the date that sources point to as the current season's end date and the date that Season 14 will begin.

However, we will be back with an update once we get a more specific window.

Royale Pass

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14, so it could kick in anytime from the evening of 12 July.

CONTENTS: Though it may set players back, the upcoming Royale Pass is expected to feature some insane extras

That said, we are expecting it to arrive on 13 July.

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, and the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost a whopping 1800 UC!

Update 0.19.0

WE'VE BEEN PROMISED IN WRITING: There's no speculation about this information!

Update 0.19.0 is officially here!

It's come with a vast array of content for you to explore including the new map Livik!

