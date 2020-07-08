header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

PUBG Mobile

08 Jul 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: Cosmetics, Skins, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins, Map, Features, Update 0.19.0, Season 13 End Date & More

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: Cosmetics, Skins, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins, Map, Features, Update 0.19.0, Season 13 End Date & More

A well-known Youtuber has found details on the Royale Pass and some weapon skins ahead of Season 14.

Jump To
link decal

Leaks

link decal

Season 13 End Date

link decal

Royale Pass

link decal

Update 0.19.0

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is finally coming to a close, and that means Season 14 isn't far out.

As always there's been a race to leak as much as possible about the upcoming season and its Royale Pass as we get closer.

According to the leaks we've got quite a few awesome releases coming up in Season 14.

Let's go over what's been supposedly leaked so far.

Leaks

Recently, a YouTube going by Classified YT has found a host of leaked skins for Season 14, as well as information on the upcoming Royale Pass!

pubg mobile leaked skin season 14 2

TIMES ARE CHANGING: A host of gameplay changes will arrive with the next update

According to the most recent supposed leaks, we're getting some amazing new military-inspired skins, gun skins for the M416 and S1897, vehicle skins for the Dacia and Minibus (Van), and even a new skin for the frying pan.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaked Cosmetics

Season 13 End Date

PUBG Mobile tends to stick to a very precise schedule, meaning that we can actually predict when the new season will arrive.

pubg mob

ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END: Season 14 will carry on the insane momentum from Season 13

12 July is the date that sources point to as the current season's end date and the date that Season 14 will begin.

However, we will be back with an update once we get a more specific window.

READ MORE: The Best Controller for PUBG Mobile

Royale Pass

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14, so it could kick in anytime from the evening of 12 July.

royale pass 1

CONTENTS: Though it may set players back, the upcoming Royale Pass is expected to feature some insane extras

That said, we are expecting it to arrive on 13 July.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, and the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost a whopping 1800 UC!

Update 0.19.0

pubg twitter

WE'VE BEEN PROMISED IN WRITING: There's no speculation about this information!

Update 0.19.0 is officially here!

It's come with a vast array of content for you to explore including the new map Livik!

READ MORE: PUBG Season 14 Royale Pass Tier Rewards

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy