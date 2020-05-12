PUBG Mobile Season 13 Theme: Toy Playground, Royale Pass price, release date, skins, emotes, update 1.18.0, patch notes & more

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is coming up fast on the horizon.

With it comes a fresh Royale Pass with new skins and rewards, and more importantly a new theme.

After celebrating its second anniversary in Season 12, what will we see from Season 13?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Theme

Thanks to some leaks we know the Season 13 theme will be 'Toy Playground'.

The name alone is enough to whet the appetite. Add it with some of the skins and rewards that have made their way out and we might just have a winner on our hands.

As you can see, there is a lot going on in Season 13!

From Power Ranger-inspired Rank 100 skins to new toy gun skins it's going to be a real nostalgia trip this season!

Season 13 Royale Pass

The Royale Pass gives players a number of benefits, all earned through racking up the hours in-game to unlock them.

Benefits are often cosmetic and don't impact gameplay, but they’re still great to look at and are highly sought by players.

There is a free Royale Pass, which lets you earn rewards up to rank 60, but not beyond. If you want the top rewards, you'll have to pay.

To get those rewards you’ll need to purchase either the Elite or Elite Plus pass. The Elite pass will cost you 600UC, or £9.99. The Elite Plus pass will be £29.99 – that’s a lot but it will take you straight to rank 25.

Season 13 release date

NEW LOOK: Strike fear on the battlefield with this skin

We know that PUBG Mobile seasons tend to last eight weeks.

As a result, Season 12 should end on 12 May. That means Season 13 should have a release date of 13 May.

Update 0.18.0

Before the new season arrives though, there is update 0.18.0!

With it comes a Mad Miramar event, new weapons, and even some extra game modes.

Update 0.18.0 patch notes

The patch notes for update 0.18.0 are here and they are extensive!

There are a lot of gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a new currency.