PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass: Price, rewards, leaks, emotes, Update 1.18.0, patch notes & more

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is rolling towards us at a pace.

We know that the release date will be 13 May, so it's time to start planning your conquest of the new Royale Pass!

It's sure to be crammed full of skins, emotes, and rewards at all 100 levels.

Royale Pass price

The Royale Pass gives players a number of benefits, all earned through playing the game to unlock them.

ELITE: It's time to plan your Royale Pass path once again

Benefits are often cosmetic, but they’re still great to look at and are very sought by players.

There is a free Royale Pass, which lets you earn rewards up to rank 60, but not beyond.

To get those rewards you'll need to purchase either the Elite or Elite Plus pass.

The Elite pass will cost you 600UC, or £9.99. The Elite Plus pass will be £29.99 - that's a lot but it will take you straight to rank 25.

Royale Pass Price in India

There are two different tiers of the Season 13 Royale Pass.

The regular Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, which translates to roughly 775 Indian Rupees.

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC, which translates to roughly 2,325 Indian Rupees.

There are several ways to earn UC, especially if you’ve purchased a Royale Pass in a previous season, in which case you are able to grind 600 UC to get your regular Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

Rewards

There's a whole host of rewards attached to the Royale Pass.

With the Season 13 theme of 'Toys Playground', we can expect a lot of nostalgia within the rewards.

Look out for skins, outfits, and more that are inspired by lego, Power Rangers, and other childhood toys.

Royale Pass leaks

Thanks to the Golden Pan we know a few of the rewards that Royale Pass players can look foward too in the coming season.

FEARSOME: Earning this skin will let people know you mean business

Some of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass rewards along with RP 100 Reward is as follows:

Lego Inspired Vector Skin

Lego Inspired P92 Pistol Skin

Padded Leather Set

Unique Headgear

Season 13 Themed Airplane Finish

Season 13 Themed Parachute

Tribal Set with Ram Skull Mask

RP 100 Outfit – Choice between Lava Superman/Flash Superman

That's pretty cool!

Emotes

There are a host of emotes coming with Season 13.

You can see all of the leaked emotes in this video.

Update 0.18.0

Before Season 13 arrives, we get update 0.18.0!

With it comes a Mad Miramar event, new guns, and even extra game modes.

Update 0.18.0 patch notes

The patch notes for update 0.18.0 are here and they are extensive!

There are a lot of gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a new currency.