PUBG Mobile Season 11: New map arrives in Operation Tomorrow - Name, location, concepts, leaks, Domination Mode, Update 0.16.5 & more

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is finally here with a brand new map and much more!

Players now can enter the new Arena map in Domination mode, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win.

The four main maps - Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi – will see updates, so their size and layout will be different from what you remember.

In addition to the updated maps, PUBG Mobile have introduced their Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) amongst a host of other cosmetics and rewards.

We can expect to see new vehicles, weapon finishes, parachutes, skins and rewards.

New map update

New map update

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest - being 8x8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger.

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier.

Of course, the new map 'Town' also arrives in Domination mode.

Launch date

Season 11 is set to kick off tomorrow (January 10) just in time for the weekend grind!

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is likely to roll out as part of a larger update, so gamers can probably expect some downtime and server disruption this week

As usual, we can expect some downtime prior to the update being fully rolled out so keep that in mind if you are planning to play after school/work on Friday!

Beta testers have been sharing news of the Blue Zone moving faster and being made harder to outrun.

New weapons have also been leaked, including the DBS Shotgun being introduced to PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS.

Continue reading below for all the details.

New weapons

While most Season 11 additions appeal to the Royale Pass subscribers, there are new additions in the game that will be available to the masses.

BACK WITH A BANG: choose from a vast array of assault rifles, SMGs, sniper rifles and pistols

Those of you who play in Vikendi, there will be a new submachine gun called MP5K, which equips 9mm ammo and has a damage rating of 33 per bullet.

The MP5K will support all the usual attachments of an SMS (suppressor, extended mag, quickdraw mag, lower rail attachments and tactical stock).

There will also be a season 11-themed finish on the Kar98 - but with new skins for the SKS, M16A4, Uzi and Pan, why settle for that?

New vehicles

In addition, there will be a new mini SUV called Zima with a top speed of 115 km/h and a new snow bike that replaces the regular bike.

ZOOOOM: A new mini SUV - the Zima - will be being introduced in S11

If Vikendi is not your taste, watch out for a special attachment called 'canted sight'.

This is one of the most awaited attachments in the game, which has been leaked on several occasions and finally making its way to PUBG Mobile.

The Canted Sight is a secondary scope that can be used in all weapons. This is helpful while seamlessly switching between two scopes during combat.