Roblox PS5: PS5 Release Date and Price Revealed! - PS4, Promo Codes & more

Roblox has millions of games to choose from, spanning role-playing games to Battle Royales.

With the PS5 release date announced at Sony's PS5 Showcase, fans are wondering how Roblox will shape up on the next-gen console.

Latest News - PS5 Showcase Reveals Release Date, Price

Sony's PS5 Showcase revealed some huge details for the next-gen console, including its price and release date.

OVERVIEW: The full breakdown of PS5 pricing is here

You can read over all the details of the PS5 Showcase here.

PRE-ORDER: PlayStation 5 from Amazon

When will Roblox be on PS5?

Currently, Roblox is available to play on a number of platforms.

These include PC, Mobile, and Xbox One, with players having to be a little more creative if they want to play the game using a PS4.

READ MORE: How to play Roblox on PS4

But what about future PS5 owners?

We now know the official PS5 release dates thanks to the PS5 Showcase. It will be under a staggered release, so some players will get the game early on 12 November, and others on 19 November.

STAGGERED RELEASE: Some players will get the PS5 earlier than others

At the moment, there has been no official confirmation as to when Roblox will be on PS5. Furthermore, there is also no word on if it will end up on Sony's next-gen console.

Roblox is an incredibly popular title, so it would appear to make sense to make it playable on PS5 - but again, with no confirmation, we can only speculate at this point.

PRE-ORDER NOW: PlayStation 5 from Amazon