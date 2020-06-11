The Sims 5 PS5 Price: Next-Gen, Release Date, Development Update, EA Play & More

It's been too long since we got an update from EA on The Sims 5, but the upcoming EA Play event could provide the perfect opportunity to reveal some big details.

We’re expecting a brand new graphical style, more customisation options and a lot of DLC, but these should be a given for any major franchise with multiple additions.

Hopefully, the community will get a much-needed update soon, but for now, let's discuss what the upcoming simulator could cost on next-gen consoles.

PS5 Price

While it is still unclear what The Sims 5 will cost on the PS5, one thing is for sure; the real-life sim will have 'triple-A' status.

GOD COMPLEX: The Sims 5 will likely offer more customization than we have ever seen

And as has been the case with every previous generational upgrade (the leap from PS3 to PS4 and so on), the price of next-gen games will undoubtedly reflect the enhanced graphics, speed and power capabilities of next-gen consoles.

HOPE NOT: Could this be the end of affordable gaming?

So, while there is a good chance that The Sims 5 could launch for under £50 for PS4 and Xbox One users, we are expecting a surge in price for next-gen titles.

With upcoming Nintendo Switch releases also expected to make a habit of surpassing the £50 barrier (BOTW 2 pre-orders are currently listed at £59.99 on GAME's website), PS5 players need to prepare themselves.

Development Update

There has been no major announcement made on the development progress of The Sims 5 in recent months.

CRUSHING: Without an official release date, all claims have no real backing

EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson last public comments were made back in February, where in an interview with CNN, he explained that:

“Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world..."

"... you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition… will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come.”

This wordy quote seems to suggest that The Sims 5 is being developed to facilitate technologies that are sure to have a big place in the future of gaming.

That said, nothing has been said since the implementation of WFH measures were introduced across the world, including in Los Angeles (the location of Maxis' headquarters).

Will we hear anything new about the game at the EA Play stream in mid-June?

We sure hope so. Stay tuned for our updates.

