UPDATED* PS Plus September 2020 FREE GAMES REVEALED Release Date, & more

Another set of PS Plus games are coming soon, which means PS4 players will get some new awesome titles.

Sony has now announced the titles we will be getting next month.

Latest News - Titles revealed!

Following the ridiculous success of Fall Guys will be tough, but Sony is certainly trying with September's games.

The titles have now been revealed, so let's see what PS Plus members will get!

September's Free PS4 Games

PS Plus has done it again and is giving players two stellar games for September.

Street Fighter V

It's time to get button-bashing with Street Fighter V! Capcom's ferocious figher will be free in September.

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS: What better way to blow of steam than a few Hadoukens?

Join Ryu, M. Bison and all your old favourites in single player and online modes. Sony will also be kicking off a Street Fighter V PS4 tournament in the US and Canada.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The daddy of Battle Royale is here!

THIS ISN'T VERDANSK: Return to the OG of Battle Royale

PUBG will be free for PS Plus members in September. Drop in and win yourself a chicken dinner. However, there is no Gulag here to save you so don't make a mistake!

Release Date

Both games will be available from 1 September until 5 October.