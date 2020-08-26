header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

PS Plus

26 Aug 2020

*UPDATED* PS Plus September 2020 FREE GAMES REVEALED Release Date, & more

*UPDATED* PS Plus September 2020 FREE GAMES REVEALED Release Date, & more

Can Sony top Fall Guys with their next round of free games? Let's find out what is on offer!

Jump To
link decal

Latest News - Titles revealed!

link decal

September's Free PS4 Games

link decal

Street Fighter V

link decal

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

link decal

Release Date

Another set of PS Plus games are coming soon, which means PS4 players will get some new awesome titles.

Sony has now announced the titles we will be getting next month.

Latest News - Titles revealed!

Following the ridiculous success of Fall Guys will be tough, but Sony is certainly trying with September's games.

The titles have now been revealed, so let's see what PS Plus members will get!

September's Free PS4 Games

PS Plus has done it again and is giving players two stellar games for September.

Street Fighter V

It's time to get button-bashing with Street Fighter V! Capcom's ferocious figher will be free in September.

street fighter v ps plus 1

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS: What better way to blow of steam than a few Hadoukens?

Join Ryu, M. Bison and all your old favourites in single player and online modes. Sony will also be kicking off a Street Fighter V PS4 tournament in the US and Canada.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The daddy of Battle Royale is here!

pubg ps plus

THIS ISN'T VERDANSK: Return to the OG of Battle Royale

PUBG will be free for PS Plus members in September. Drop in and win yourself a chicken dinner. However, there is no Gulag here to save you so don't make a mistake!

Release Date

Both games will be available from 1 September until 5 October.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy