30 Sep 2020

PS Plus October 2020 Release Date - Free PS4 Games REVEALED, Discounts & more

With the PS5 on the way, could this month's games ramp up the hype for some huge sequels?

PS Plus releases have been on fire as we get closer to the release of PS5.

Here's what's coming this October.

PS Plus October REVEALED

We've got our PS Plus October games!

Need for Speed: Payback

Oh we do love the NFS franchise, and Payback is no different - as you take part in heists, car battles and perform setpieces in this high stakes blockbuster.

Surrounded by corruption, choose your character and skill-set, tweak you ride and rip through the open world.

Vampyr

Vampire games are normally hit, and here you play a doctor-turned-vampire in London.

You toe the line to save the people of the city, or feed on them to build your strength... but will you give in to your bloodlust?

PS Plus October Release Date

PS Plus October will arrive on Tuesday, 6 October.

Reveal Date

We will know what October's games will be before that date, however.

PlayStation will perk interest by showing off the games within a week of them becoming available.

watch dogs 2 min

COMMUNITY CALLS - Will we finally see Watch Dogs 2 on PS Plus?

We expect this to be around Wednesday, 30 September.

PS Plus Septemeber Free Games

Last month we saw two smash titles arrive on PS Plus - PUBG and the iconic Street Fighter V.

ps plus september 2020 sfv pubg

ALL STAR LINE-UP - Subscribers got a great choice last month

You still have until Monday, 5 October to download the two huge games.

2020's PS Plus Titles

These are all the titles that have arrives on PS Plus this year:

Month Game 1 Game 2 Bonus Game
SeptemberStreet Fighter VPUBG
AugustCoD: Modern Warfare 2 (Campaign Remastered)Fall Guys
JulyNBA 2K20Rise of the Tomb Raider (20 Year Celebration)Erica
JuneCoD: WWIIStar Wars Battlefront II
MayCities: SkylinesFarming Simulator 19
AprilUncharted 4: A Thief's EndDirt Rally 2.0
MarchShadow of the ColossusSonic Forces
FebruaryBioshock: The CollectionSims 4Firewall Zero Hour
JanuaryUncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionGoat Simulator

Double Discount Sale Returns to PS Store

Sony has brought back a huge bonus to PS Plus, offering double discounts on items already on sale in the PS store!

This means even bigger discounts on games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey among others.

You can read over our breakdown of the best deals available now here.

READ MORE: What PS4 Deals to expect at Amazon Prime Day 2020

